Las Vegas, NV

KTNV

Pedestrian dies two days after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after succumbing to injuries from a collision that occurred on Dec. 1 on North Las Vegas Boulevard, police say. According to an incident report, at approximately 6:04 p.m., a 2006 Nissan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the left of two northbound travel lanes, while a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard eastbound outside of a marked crosswalk.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man claims self-defense in deadly east Las Vegas valley stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man called police Friday night to report that he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense at an east valley apartment complex, Metro said. Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section said the stabbing at the complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, south of South Lamb Boulevard, was reported in a 911 call at 7:19 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for vehicle of interest from homicide on freeway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest in a homicide case from Oct. 2021. According to a police, Oct. 18, 2021 at approximately 2:21 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the airport connector.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
LAS VEGAS, NV

