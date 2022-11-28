Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road. Police have not released any additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Murder victim found inside barrel in Las Vegas identified
The Clark County coroner's office has identified the person found deceased earlier this week inside a barrel as a 39-year-old man.
KTNV
Pedestrian dies two days after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after succumbing to injuries from a collision that occurred on Dec. 1 on North Las Vegas Boulevard, police say. According to an incident report, at approximately 6:04 p.m., a 2006 Nissan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the left of two northbound travel lanes, while a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard eastbound outside of a marked crosswalk.
KTNV
Las Vegas police investigate crash involving bicyclist that closed down intersection of Charleston and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has been reported at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard, according to RTC of Southen Nevada. Las Vegas Metro police say both subjects on the bicycle were transported to a local hospital in critical but...
Man found dead in barrel a month after investigators believe he was killed
Investigators believe 39-year-old Rene Enriquez Jr. was killed at least a month before his body was found, according to court documents obtained by KTNV.
Las Vegas man faces murder charge after shooting woman ‘on accident’
A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after police said he shot a woman who died a day later from her injuries, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
8newsnow.com
Man claims self-defense in deadly east Las Vegas valley stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man called police Friday night to report that he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense at an east valley apartment complex, Metro said. Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section said the stabbing at the complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, south of South Lamb Boulevard, was reported in a 911 call at 7:19 p.m.
North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for vehicle of interest from homicide on freeway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest in a homicide case from Oct. 2021. According to a police, Oct. 18, 2021 at approximately 2:21 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the airport connector.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help after 96-year-old hit while in marked crosswalk
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Former Marine threatened deadly, explosive attack on Las Vegas Strip, police say
A former U.S. Marine threatened a mass attack on the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a large police response where investigators found weapons and military-style explosives in his apartment, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators and documents confirmed.
Man accused in mass stabbing attack on Vegas Strip not competent for trial
A man accused of stabbing eight people in what police called an "unprovoked" attack on the Las Vegas Strip is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.
1 Killed and 1 Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died and 1 person was injured due to the fatal accident. A 2015 TaoTao moped was traveling southbound and it was rear-ended by a truck. The male...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of Belmont Street and Dillion Avenue. The truck is suspected to be an older model white or silver pickup/work truck. The Police Crash...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Las Vegas. Authorities confirmed that 2 people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on US 95 southbound, near Boulder Highway. No further details pertaining to the wreck have been...
8newsnow.com
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
Opening dates for Olive Garden, Born and Raised released as North Las Vegas ‘restaurant row’ grows
B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business, and it won't be long for Olive Garden, Born and Raised, and Panera Bread -- among more than 20 restaurants in a cluster along East Craig Road.
