Los Angeles, CA

Lakers vs. Pistons: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Winners of five of their last six games, the Lakers are about to start a challenging stretch of games with opponents such as the 11-8 Pacers, the 11-9 Portland Trail Blazers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and the young and hungry Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be an opportunity for L.A. to prove that it is indeed a quality team and that its 2-10 start is a thing of the past.

Monday’s game will be of particular interest to some, as the Lakers will get a close look at Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, both of whom have been linked to the team via numerous trade rumors over the last several months.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: November 28, 2022
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers vs. Pacers injury report

Pacers: Not yet submitted

Lakers: LeBron James (left adductor strain) is probable, Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is questionable and Patrick Beverley (league suspension) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Pacers

  • G – Tyrese Haliburton
  • G – Aaron Nesmith
  • C – Myles Turner
  • F – Buddy Hield
  • F – Jalen Smith

Lakers

  • G – Dennis Schroder
  • G – Lonnie Walker IV
  • C – Anthony Davis
  • F – Troy Brown Jr.
  • F – LeBron James

