Idaho Falls, ID

Snow removal parking restrictions are now in place for all Idaho Falls roadways

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event in Idaho Falls.

Parking restriction are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits. Another notice will be sent when restrictions are lifted.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual .

A snow event means three things:

  1. parking restrictions are in place for all streets
  2. snow plows have started plowing streets on a priority basis
  3. property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B: Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 29 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A : Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period:

  • North and south streets on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • East and west streets on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staying informed about snow removal parking restrictions, and other important information, is easier than ever with Idaho Falls’ new MOBILE APP .

For those who do not have access to a smartphone or prefer not to download the app, there are other options available to stay informed during snow removal operations including:

A printed snow removal map and other information about the snow removal process was also mailed to Idaho Falls residents inside the utility mailer and is available in English and in Spanish.

The snow removal parking restriction ordinance started at midnight on Nov. 14 and extends through midnight on March 15, whenever a snow event occurs.

