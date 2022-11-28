ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

All The Winter Events This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly. SantaCon is coming back to Erie County, and we can't wait! But there are some other winter activities to do around Western New York this weekend, too.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York

Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places For Hot Chocolate In Western New York

Nothing says winter like a steaming cup of hot chocolate. But where do you go to get the best there is in Western New York?. Picture this...it's a freezing cold day. The sun is out, but it doesn't seem to be helping much. You're just a kid. You've spent all day outside. You've been ice skating, or sledding. The only thing that's touching the air is your face, and even that is partially covered by a scarf.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

14 Places To Buy Cheap Christmas Trees In Western New York

If you celebrate Christmas and you love real trees, chances are, you'll be on the lookout for one this year. But does it have to cost an arm and a leg?. The price of everything has gone up this year. So regardless of how many presents you plan to buy, Christmas is about to become more expensive from the get-go. That goes for trees too.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly

Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Someone Help You If You’re Stranded In New York?

If you were stranded on the street somewhere in New York state, how likely is it that someone would stop to help you?. New York City isn't known for having the friendliest people. It's not to say they aren't friendly. It's just that's not the first thing people think about. New Yorkers have a bit of a rough around the edges type of stereotype about them. But what about the rest of NY? If you were in need of some help somewhere in the rest of the state, would you get it?
NEBRASKA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Coffee Company Announces Closure

Admit it, you drink way too much coffee everyday. Perhaps you are going to have a resolution in the new year to drink a cup or two less each day? Good luck with that! It can be a struggle to give up a good cup of coffee. Especially if you are a person who has to wake up early or work late.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Avoid Self Check Out At Wegmans And Other Stores In New York State

If you are a fan of using the self-checkout lane at Wegmans, Walmart or other stores in New York, there's a good and gross reason you might want to stop. To me, self-checkout lanes are a blessing and a curse. It seems like most of the time they are the quickest way to ring up your groceries. A lot of stores seem to have cut back on their cashiers, so the lanes with employees always take longer. And those lanes are usually where the people with a cart full of groceries usually go. On the other hand, it's sometimes a pain in the you-know-what to try to ring up your own groceries, especially if you have alcohol, clearance items, or produce.
Power 93.7 WBLK

See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Power 93.7 WBLK

$2.99 Gas Has FINALLY Arrived in Western New York

Gas under 3 bucks. This is NOT a drill. 2022 has not been a good year in terms of gas prices. Since the beginning of the year, gas prices have only gone up month after month. With inflation being as high as it is, gas prices that kept skyrocketing were not helping family budgets. New York State declared they would have a 'gas tax' which would help take away some of the tax burdens on a state and county level. In turn, that would make the gas cheaper at the pump for the consumer. It doesn't seem like we are seeing THAT much relief. You are seeing gas still hover around $3.85 cents in Buffalo's close suburbs.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bitter, Freezing Cold Temps Coming Next Week To New York State

Temperatures are going to look a lot different next week in New York State. The temps will drop nearly 30 degrees from where they are right now. The weather will go from the mid-50s and windy to below-freezing by next Friday. Temperatures next week will be in the high 20s starting next weekend. The cold front will finally catch up to the usual December weather in New York State.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Great Places To Go Ice Skating in Southern Ontario

With the arrival of colder temperatures in Western New York and Southern Ontario, it's time for us to start looking toward all of our favorite winter activities. Whether you love the cold and snow or not, it's something that you have to deal with living in New York State. Since it comes every year at about the same time, why not make the best of it?
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York’s Most Wanted For December

DESMIN JOHNSON - Johnson is wanted in connection with possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. ROBERT GLANOWSKI - Glanowski is wanted by the New York State Parole board. He is on parole for 1st-degree rape. DERRICK HARRIS - Harris is wanted by the New York...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy