Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
2022’s Worst Place To Live In New York Is…..
As we head into the month of December, a lot of people will be looking back at the good, the bad, and the ugly that was 2022. One of the bad and ugly was finding the worst place to live here in the state of New York. Every year the...
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
All The Winter Events This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly. SantaCon is coming back to Erie County, and we can't wait! But there are some other winter activities to do around Western New York this weekend, too.
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
Another Weather Watch Has Been Issued For Western New York
Today would be a good day to make sure your Christmas decorations are nice and secure. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a High Wind warning for parts of Western New York. So what does that mean? Well, those winds could cause plenty of damage around Western New...
The Best Places For Hot Chocolate In Western New York
Nothing says winter like a steaming cup of hot chocolate. But where do you go to get the best there is in Western New York?. Picture this...it's a freezing cold day. The sun is out, but it doesn't seem to be helping much. You're just a kid. You've spent all day outside. You've been ice skating, or sledding. The only thing that's touching the air is your face, and even that is partially covered by a scarf.
14 Places To Buy Cheap Christmas Trees In Western New York
If you celebrate Christmas and you love real trees, chances are, you'll be on the lookout for one this year. But does it have to cost an arm and a leg?. The price of everything has gone up this year. So regardless of how many presents you plan to buy, Christmas is about to become more expensive from the get-go. That goes for trees too.
If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly
Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Will Someone Help You If You’re Stranded In New York?
If you were stranded on the street somewhere in New York state, how likely is it that someone would stop to help you?. New York City isn't known for having the friendliest people. It's not to say they aren't friendly. It's just that's not the first thing people think about. New Yorkers have a bit of a rough around the edges type of stereotype about them. But what about the rest of NY? If you were in need of some help somewhere in the rest of the state, would you get it?
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Western New York Coffee Company Announces Closure
Admit it, you drink way too much coffee everyday. Perhaps you are going to have a resolution in the new year to drink a cup or two less each day? Good luck with that! It can be a struggle to give up a good cup of coffee. Especially if you are a person who has to wake up early or work late.
Canadians Bought All Children’s Cold Medications in New York?
Children's Tylenol, AKA Acetaminophen, and Children's Advil and Motrin, AKA Ibuprofen, are completely sold out at pharmacies and grocery stores across the state. This is especially true near the US/Canadian border in the state in places like Western New York and the North Country. Why, though, is this happening? First,...
Avoid Self Check Out At Wegmans And Other Stores In New York State
If you are a fan of using the self-checkout lane at Wegmans, Walmart or other stores in New York, there's a good and gross reason you might want to stop. To me, self-checkout lanes are a blessing and a curse. It seems like most of the time they are the quickest way to ring up your groceries. A lot of stores seem to have cut back on their cashiers, so the lanes with employees always take longer. And those lanes are usually where the people with a cart full of groceries usually go. On the other hand, it's sometimes a pain in the you-know-what to try to ring up your own groceries, especially if you have alcohol, clearance items, or produce.
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
$2.99 Gas Has FINALLY Arrived in Western New York
Gas under 3 bucks. This is NOT a drill. 2022 has not been a good year in terms of gas prices. Since the beginning of the year, gas prices have only gone up month after month. With inflation being as high as it is, gas prices that kept skyrocketing were not helping family budgets. New York State declared they would have a 'gas tax' which would help take away some of the tax burdens on a state and county level. In turn, that would make the gas cheaper at the pump for the consumer. It doesn't seem like we are seeing THAT much relief. You are seeing gas still hover around $3.85 cents in Buffalo's close suburbs.
Bitter, Freezing Cold Temps Coming Next Week To New York State
Temperatures are going to look a lot different next week in New York State. The temps will drop nearly 30 degrees from where they are right now. The weather will go from the mid-50s and windy to below-freezing by next Friday. Temperatures next week will be in the high 20s starting next weekend. The cold front will finally catch up to the usual December weather in New York State.
Great Places To Go Ice Skating in Southern Ontario
With the arrival of colder temperatures in Western New York and Southern Ontario, it's time for us to start looking toward all of our favorite winter activities. Whether you love the cold and snow or not, it's something that you have to deal with living in New York State. Since it comes every year at about the same time, why not make the best of it?
Western New York’s Most Wanted For December
DESMIN JOHNSON - Johnson is wanted in connection with possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. ROBERT GLANOWSKI - Glanowski is wanted by the New York State Parole board. He is on parole for 1st-degree rape. DERRICK HARRIS - Harris is wanted by the New York...
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
