KSNB Local4
COVID, respiratory illnesses rising in South Heartland district
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise sharply, more long-term care facilities are experiencing outbreaks, and virus levels in wastewater have climbed to very high levels. The health district is also seeing increasing numbers...
KSNB Local4
Poll: Rural Nebraskans concerned about water quality
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Rural Nebraskans are concerned about water quality and water contamination affecting their own or their family’s health, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Two-thirds of respondents to the poll — an annual survey of rural Nebraskans conducted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln —...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
KETV.com
Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds
An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
kunc.org
Colorado is forcing a group of farmers to reduce irrigation but won't stop watering their own fields
For a very long time, Kenny Helling’s family history has been rooted in the outskirts of Idalia, on Colorado’s eastern plains, in the region surrounding the south fork of the Republican River. Driving around these dusty county roads with Helling is like stepping into a time warp. His plains are the same plains where his great-grandfather claimed his first quarter section under the Homestead Act in 1886.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
KSNB Local4
A closer look at the long term dryness in central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You either have it or you don’t, when talking about moisture around central Nebraska. It seems it’s been more about the have-nots as we take a closer look at the long term dryness across the area. Since April of 2021, most of south central...
News Channel Nebraska
Koepke posthumously honored with NCCA-Northeast Community College distinguished alumnus award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Hadar man has been recognized by the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) as a distinguished alumnus. Darin Koepke was honored posthumously for outstanding career achievement recently with the NCCA’s Northeast Community College Area Distinguished Alumni Award during the organization’s annual meeting in Grand Island. His wife, Kelli, accepted the award on his behalf. The award is presented annually to one alumnus from each of five of the state’s community college areas.
waynedailynews.com
Cattlemen’s Ball 2023 Location Revealed, 2023 Will Mark 25 Years
PENDER – With the 25th anniversary of the Cattlemen’s Ball approaching, a northeast Nebraska farm was selected as the host site. According to a release, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is a charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser. The...
Scholarships now available for nursing students to address shortage
In an effort to address a COVID-19-induced shortage of nurses in Nebraska, the state is now seeking applicants for $2,500-per-semester scholarships for nursing students.
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
Millions of stimulus dollars available for Nebraska renters and homeowners
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, Nebraskans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that have millions of dollars available for qualifying individuals.
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk after report of large party
More than 40 minors were cited early Friday after police were called to a "large, loud party."
Nebraska railroad workers keep fighting for more sick pay
Congress is trying to lock railroad workers into a deal struck in September as the deadline for a massive strike approaches.
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen assembles education committee
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
knopnews2.com
Windy and mostly cloudy conditions Friday; Calmer winds with more sunshine during the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and mainly sunny Thursday, things will turn more on the cloudy side Friday with windy conditions, with the winds calming down during the weekend with more sunshine. With a fast-moving cold front coming into the viewing area and an area of high...
KCRG.com
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
