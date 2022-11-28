ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon County, NE

KSNB Local4

COVID, respiratory illnesses rising in South Heartland district

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise sharply, more long-term care facilities are experiencing outbreaks, and virus levels in wastewater have climbed to very high levels. The health district is also seeing increasing numbers...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Poll: Rural Nebraskans concerned about water quality

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Rural Nebraskans are concerned about water quality and water contamination affecting their own or their family’s health, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Two-thirds of respondents to the poll — an annual survey of rural Nebraskans conducted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln —...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds

An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
kunc.org

Colorado is forcing a group of farmers to reduce irrigation but won't stop watering their own fields

For a very long time, Kenny Helling’s family history has been rooted in the outskirts of Idalia, on Colorado’s eastern plains, in the region surrounding the south fork of the Republican River. Driving around these dusty county roads with Helling is like stepping into a time warp. His plains are the same plains where his great-grandfather claimed his first quarter section under the Homestead Act in 1886.
COLORADO STATE
KSNB Local4

A closer look at the long term dryness in central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You either have it or you don’t, when talking about moisture around central Nebraska. It seems it’s been more about the have-nots as we take a closer look at the long term dryness across the area. Since April of 2021, most of south central...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Koepke posthumously honored with NCCA-Northeast Community College distinguished alumnus award

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Hadar man has been recognized by the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) as a distinguished alumnus. Darin Koepke was honored posthumously for outstanding career achievement recently with the NCCA’s Northeast Community College Area Distinguished Alumni Award during the organization’s annual meeting in Grand Island. His wife, Kelli, accepted the award on his behalf. The award is presented annually to one alumnus from each of five of the state’s community college areas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
waynedailynews.com

Cattlemen’s Ball 2023 Location Revealed, 2023 Will Mark 25 Years

PENDER – With the 25th anniversary of the Cattlemen’s Ball approaching, a northeast Nebraska farm was selected as the host site. According to a release, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is a charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser. The...
PENDER, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen assembles education committee

The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years

Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
IOWA STATE

