Hamilton, NY

Police seek to ID alleged Price Chopper thief suspect

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0aqi_0jQGbuC700

HAMILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a larceny that occurred at the Price Chopper in Hamilton on the night of October 5. According to police, a suspect was caught on surveillance camera leaving the store with over $500 worth of food and merchandise without paying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9iat_0jQGbuC700

The alleged suspect can be seen exiting the store with a full cart wearing a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt. Anyone who can help identify the individual in the photos is asked to contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

