Police seek to ID alleged Price Chopper thief suspect

HAMILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a larceny that occurred at the Price Chopper in Hamilton on the night of October 5. According to police, a suspect was caught on surveillance camera leaving the store with over $500 worth of food and merchandise without paying.

The alleged suspect can be seen exiting the store with a full cart wearing a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt. Anyone who can help identify the individual in the photos is asked to contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

