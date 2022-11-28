Milwaukee charter school network to receive $3.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott | Local News

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approves mayor’s 2023 budget with slight tax rate cut
The City Council overwhelmingly approved Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian’s 2023 budget. The Kenosha City Council has overwhelmingly approved a 2023 budget which includes a slight tax rate decrease compared to the current fiscal year. The mill rate for 2023 was set at $25.10 per $1,00 taxable property valuation, compared...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County on track to hire new medical examiner
YORKVILLE — Racine County is on track to hire a new medical examiner. The person likely to fill the position comes with experience from neighboring Kenosha County. The county medical examiner is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected or unusual deaths. Payne. While it has not yet...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vending machines with Narcan, fentanyl testing strips could come to Milwaukee
By next summer, residents of Milwaukee County will begin seeing signs of a new harm reduction and prevention strategy, adopted as drug-related deaths in the area continue to rise. Plans are underway to begin deploying harm reduction vending machines to neighborhoods afflicted by a wave of drug-related deaths. The vending machines will be stocked with the anti-overdose medication Narcan, fentanyl testing strips and other supplies — all available free of charge.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Greater Milwaukee Committee raising $800K for city’s budget problems
MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee Committee is stepping up to help the City of Milwaukee and the County find a solution to their budget problems. “It’s just time for us to fix it,” Greater Milwaukee Committee President Joel Brennan said @TheTable Monday night. Brennan is working on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
South Milwaukee death, karaoke regular remembered at bar
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Friends of a Cudahy woman who died after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar sang her praises Friday night, Dec. 2. The usual karaoke night at the American Legion was different, though, without one of the people who loved it the most – 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, also known as Raina Reighns.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gateway Technical College hosts 14th annual holiday fair on Dec. 3
KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will host its 14th annual holiday fair on Dec. 3. It will feature more than 120 vendors at their campus at 3520 30th Ave. in Kenosha. The fair runs from 9 am to 3 pm and is sponsored as a fundraiser for the Gateway Technical College Foundation’s student emergency fund. This year the fundraiser’s partner is the Gateway chapter of Wisconsin Women in Higher Education Leadership.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Children pick presents Saturday with Kenosha Police at annual Shop with a Cop
Kids were out doing their holiday shopping early at the Kenosha Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning. The children, who were selected by their own local school staff, partnered up with an officer who helped them select Christmas items at Meijer in Kenosha. “The kids...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jamestown Lights expand, holiday light shows run through Jan 1
CALEDONIA — It’s that time of year when the Jamestown Lights shine bright and dance to all-time favorite holiday hits. The Jamestown neighborhood has expanded featuring not one, but two holiday light shows this year, within different parts of the neighborhood. Mike and Debbie Pikula’s light show will...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman renovates 1915 firehouse into a home
KENOSHA — A regular home just wasn’t interesting enough for one Kenosha woman. So instead of the white picket fence or home in a cul-de-sac, she bought a firehouse built in 1915, fixed it up, and has been happily living in it ever since. Rhonda Dutton wanted to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open
Tommy Kirk, Repairers of the Breach center manager, is pictured with Rebecca North, the organization’s board president. On Wednesday, Repairers of the Breach housed 60 people because of the cold. (NNS file photo by PrincessSafiya Byers) As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the repairers of the breach, 1335...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee family brings awareness to low bail practices after son’s death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A Milwaukee family is turning their grief into action after their son was killed this fall. Danari Peer died in a car crash on Oct. 5, 2022, while in a car driven by Jai’Quann McMurtry. Police say McMurtry was racing at 109 miles per...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Balanced effort leads UW-Milwaukee in Horizon opener against UWGB
Bart Lundy’s first taste of UW-Milwaukee’s in-state rivalry with Horizon League opponent UW-Green Bay was awfully sweet. The Panthers had five players finish with double-digit points and shot 54.5% en route to a convincing 81-67 victory over the Phoenix in the teams’ conference lid-lifter at the Resch Center on Thursday night.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening in Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50’s are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Thelma L. Murphy-Smith
KENOSHA—Thelma L. Murphy-Smith, 67, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. Thelma was born August 15, 1955 in Sledge, MS to RT and Evelina Murphy. Thelma retired as a phlebotomist from Ascension (formally St. Mary’s) Hospital in Racine, WI. In her free time, Thelma enjoys...
Comments / 0