In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
valleynewslive.com
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement. W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area Young Life Tree Sale Continues This Weekend
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – If you’re still looking for a fresh-cut Christmas tree this season, the annual Lakes Area Young Life Christmas Tree sale is back. Young Life, a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school, and college students, will have Christmas trees available from 4-7 on Friday and 10-7 on Saturday and Sunday at the West Lake Laundry through December 11th. Young Life will have a variety of species available including White Pine, Balsam, Fraser Fir, and wreaths this year.
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
lakesarearadio.net
Becky Butenhoff Named 2022-23 Perham Education Association Teacher of the Year
PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham High School’s Becky Butenhoff has been named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year by the Perham Education Association. During her 30 years with Independent School District 549, Butenhoff has served in several different capacities, starting her career as a physical education teacher before transitioning into the classroom full-time as a Business Education Instructor. Along with her role as a teacher, Butenhoff has served in several different capacities within the district for its extracurricular activities. Butenhoff has coached girls basketball at a variety of levels, softball and currently serves as a girls varsity golf assistant coach. “It feels like it is not possible. Everybody deserves it for the time and effort that they put in,” Butenhoff said. “You just kind of step back and say thank you, but everyone is deserving of the honor. I am thankful for the job I get to do every day and I am honored.”
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
kvrr.com
Four Dogs, Shop and Its Contents Lost to Fire Near Perham
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Four yellow lab dogs are dead after fire spread through a shop southwest of Perham, Minnesota. A passing motorist spotted the flames around 11 a.m. and called authorities. Perham, Dent and Ottertail fire departments responded and found flames coming from the roof and...
boreal.org
Late-season deer hunt opportunity in Bemidji after confirmation of CWD-positive deer
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 2, 2022. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
kvrr.com
Holiday Hand Up campaign helps a West Fargo man battling brain cancer
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Holiday Hand Up is a giving event to raise funds for families across our community struggling because of health issues or other trauma. You can donate to up to 26 families fundraising this year now through December 15th. Every donation is boosted in...
wdayradionow.com
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
valleynewslive.com
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - Downtown Moorhead and Fargo will be busy Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Parade. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade will proceed into downtown Fargo and end on 4th Avenue with floats turning east toward 2nd Street North in Fargo.
KFYR-TV
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
srperspective.com
‘My life as changed’
Fergus woman finds new perspective after losing her sight... and then her husband. There have been two times Dawn Synstelien of Fergus Falls thought her world was coming to an end: The first was when Dawn, only in her mid-30s, began losing her vision. The second time was almost two years ago when Ron, her husband of 41 years, died of COVID.
kvrr.com
Football Player Injured In Game in Moorhead In September Finally Going Home
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KVRR) — A high school football player injured in a game in Moorhead back in September is finally going home. The family of Conner Erickson wrote on CaringBridge that he has spent the last few months doing physical therapy at Mayo Clinic. They say Conner still has...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
valleynewslive.com
Fargo teen in need of heart transplant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together in a big way to support a Fargo teenager diagnosed with heart failure. 16-year-old Reese Scufsa thought he was having flu symptoms, but doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart causing issues with his organs and an associated blood clot in his heart.
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
boreal.org
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December 1, 2022 land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
valleynewslive.com
Barnesville Trojans win first state championship
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time ever, the Barnesville Football team will be coming home with a State Championship Trophy. The Trojans defeated the Chatfield Gophers 35-20 in U.S. Bank Stadium to win the Class AA Title. It’s Barnesville’s first title after nine State Tournament appearances,...
