PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham High School’s Becky Butenhoff has been named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year by the Perham Education Association. During her 30 years with Independent School District 549, Butenhoff has served in several different capacities, starting her career as a physical education teacher before transitioning into the classroom full-time as a Business Education Instructor. Along with her role as a teacher, Butenhoff has served in several different capacities within the district for its extracurricular activities. Butenhoff has coached girls basketball at a variety of levels, softball and currently serves as a girls varsity golf assistant coach. “It feels like it is not possible. Everybody deserves it for the time and effort that they put in,” Butenhoff said. “You just kind of step back and say thank you, but everyone is deserving of the honor. I am thankful for the job I get to do every day and I am honored.”

PERHAM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO