Citrus County Chronicle

Spain in recovery mode after losing to Japan at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s not how Spain imagined reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup: finishing the group stage with a loss and having to rely on other teams to help it advance. Spain survived but heads into the round of 16 against Morocco with bruised...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP photo catches key moment before Japan's World Cup goal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
Citrus County Chronicle

Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — This time, Luis Suarez cried on the sidelines after Uruguay was eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. The result also put Ghana out of the competition.
Citrus County Chronicle

Griezmann helping France teammates shine at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is relishing his new role helping others at the World Cup rather than worrying about scoring for France. Griezmann is third on his country's all-time list of scorers with 42 goals, but in Qatar he is playing in a right midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation and has yet to score. Heading into the round of 16 against Poland on Sunday, he's not stressed about it.
Citrus County Chronicle

F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a...
Citrus County Chronicle

Locals lead after Round 1 of men's, women's Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Local professional David Micheluzzi shot a course-record equaling 7-under 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Australian Open where the men’s and women’s championships are being played concurrently for the first time. Micheluzzi rode a hot putter to roll in eight...

