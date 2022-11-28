ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

No. 20 Michigan St., Northwestern both seek redemption

Visiting Northwestern and No. 20 Michigan State figure to be more intense than usual when they open their respective Big Ten schedules against each other Sunday in East Lansing, Mich. That’s because the Wildcats and Spartans are coming off their worst losses of the season, so they’ll be in the...
EAST LANSING, MI

