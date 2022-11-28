Read full article on original website
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance
Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
Kearney Hub
Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl
Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Officers responded to an alert from...
Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife in the neck
Council Bluffs Police arrested a man on Thursday after he was accused of stabbing his wife in the neck.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces various charges
Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police report woman stabbed in neck during domestic dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a man stabbed his wife in a domestic dispute Thursday. Thirty-one-year-old Angers Kau stabbed his wife in the neck at a home on 5th Avenue, according to officers. Authorities said she's now at Nebraska Medicine, and she's expected to survive. Officers...
WOWT
BREAKING: OPD investigating 15-year-old's homicide arrest 4 men
Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks to everyone to brought food and toy donations to our Methodist Health Stuff the Bus locations on Thursday.
WOWT
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have arrested four men during their investigation into Wednesday night’s shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in north Omaha. Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night that they had arrested Kash Davis, 19; Jarrious Hill, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; and Latrail Washington, 20.
WOWT
UNO Police investigating after threatening note found at Catholic student center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A threatening note was found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center. According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, Saturday morning a note was found on the door of the the St. John Paul II Newman Center Oratory near 71st and Pacific Street, southwest of the UNO campus.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for possession of controlled substance
Fremont police made contact with Keiden R. Sovey, 21, of Fremont on Monday morning in reference to an active warrant. Drugs were located during the contact. Sovey was arrested and jailed on the warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities seek public’s help in child-enticement case
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a vehicle they think might be involved in attempts to entice children in two communities north of Fremont. After reports of similar incidents in Nickerson and Uehling, the Sheriff’s Office issued a release asking for...
KETV.com
Suspicious man in black van approaching kids in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for an older white male driving a black van who has been approaching kids in Dodge County. The first instance was reported to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 28 when there was a report of possible child enticement near Green Acres Mobile Home Community in Nickerson.
UPDATE: OPD arrests second 13-year-old for suspected murder
Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced more than seven years in prison for drug charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 28-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a drug charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Abraham Jose Alvarenga was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Alvarenga...
KETV.com
56-year-old man identified as victim of deadly construction accident Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities identified the victim of a deadly construction accident on Wednesday in Omaha. Around 11:34 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe...
klin.com
Business Owner Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation
Lincoln Police arrested the owner of the Victory Auto repair shop near 14th and Cornhusker Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters and the possession of stolen vehicle parts. “During the service of the warrant, 101 catalytic converters were recovered from the business,”...
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
