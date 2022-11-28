ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance

Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
FREMONT, NE
Kearney Hub

Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl

Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Officers responded to an alert from...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
thebestmix1055.com

West Point man faces various charges

Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
WEST POINT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for possession of controlled substance

Fremont police made contact with Keiden R. Sovey, 21, of Fremont on Monday morning in reference to an active warrant. Drugs were located during the contact. Sovey was arrested and jailed on the warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Suspicious man in black van approaching kids in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for an older white male driving a black van who has been approaching kids in Dodge County. The first instance was reported to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 28 when there was a report of possible child enticement near Green Acres Mobile Home Community in Nickerson.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced more than seven years in prison for drug charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 28-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a drug charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Abraham Jose Alvarenga was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Alvarenga...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Business Owner Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation

Lincoln Police arrested the owner of the Victory Auto repair shop near 14th and Cornhusker Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters and the possession of stolen vehicle parts. “During the service of the warrant, 101 catalytic converters were recovered from the business,”...
LINCOLN, NE
unkantelope.com

Football player charged with two counts of robbery

Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
OMAHA, NE

