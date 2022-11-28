The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.

DODGE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO