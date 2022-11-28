ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Program Fires 3 Coaches On Tuesday

When a team finishes 1-11, it's pretty much a guarantee there will be some changes made to the coaching staff. Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald's job is still secure, despite the poor season, but Fitzgerald is looking to bring in some new blood on his coaching staff. Northwestern has...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
SB Nation

Matt Rhule is gaslighting everyone on his Nebraska media tour

Matt Rhule isn’t in an easy position right now, I get it. The newly named Nebraska coach is in the middle of a media blitz to hype up Huskers fans and get national visibility ahead of recruiting, while constantly being haunted by the specter of his former job: Being the worst head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings

During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach

Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

