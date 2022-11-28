Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant earns Big 10 Honorable Mention HonorsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools
Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
Breaking: Big Ten Program Fires 3 Coaches On Tuesday
When a team finishes 1-11, it's pretty much a guarantee there will be some changes made to the coaching staff. Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald's job is still secure, despite the poor season, but Fitzgerald is looking to bring in some new blood on his coaching staff. Northwestern has...
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Big Ten Football Team Reportedly Fires Multiple Coaches Following 1-Win Season
Northwestern purged part of its coaching staff following its worst season record (1-11) since 1989. Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer were all fired on Tuesday. Longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said these ...
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
SB Nation
Matt Rhule is gaslighting everyone on his Nebraska media tour
Matt Rhule isn’t in an easy position right now, I get it. The newly named Nebraska coach is in the middle of a media blitz to hype up Huskers fans and get national visibility ahead of recruiting, while constantly being haunted by the specter of his former job: Being the worst head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers.
'24 TE Camden Jones cuts list to three, sets commitment date
Pasadena (Calif.) junior tight end Camden Jones cut his list down to three and is set to commit next week. Jones is one of the state’s top tight end prospects and has a very high ceiling. We had a chance to see him at multiple events in the off-season and there’s a lot to like about him.
ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision
There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings
During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
College Football Team With Losing Record Will Make Bowl Game
There will once again be at least one team with a losing record participating in bowl season this year. New Mexico State, which finished 5-6, has officially had its waiver to the NCAA approved, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. As a result, the Aggies are guaranteed to be bowl bound.
247Sports
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach
Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
HBCU football games with highest attendance
The top ten attended games of the year. The post HBCU football games with highest attendance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
