Tri-City Herald

Lions Activate WR Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams will likely make his long-awaited NFL debut for the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field. The rookie has officially been activated off of the NFI list, ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars. With his activation, the Lions are adding an explosive talent to their...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

How Can Ed Donatell’s Vikings Defense Improve and Stop Bleeding Yardage?

Only one team in the NFL, the 4-7 Detroit Lions, has allowed more yards per game than the Minnesota Vikings this season. The Vikings have surrendered an average of 390.7 total yards in their 11 contests. They've given up 276.1 passing yards per game, which leads the league. They've allowed over 300 passing yards in six of 11 games, including 382 to struggling Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in their last outing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

