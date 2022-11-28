Read full article on original website
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased
HONG KONG (AP) — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the ages of the victims or whether they had been fully vaccinated. China, where the virus first was detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, is the last major country trying to stop transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing. Concerns over vaccination rates are believed to figure prominently in the ruling Communist Party’s determination to stick to its hard-line strategy. While nine in 10 Chinese have been vaccinated, only 66% of people over 80 have gotten one shot while 40% have received a booster, according to the commission. It said 86% of people over 60 are vaccinated.
Amazon Web Services Announces AWS Supply Chain
LAS VEGAS — Amazon Web Services Inc., an Amazon.com Inc. company, on Tuesday announced AWS Supply Chain, a new application that helps businesses increase supply chain visibility to make faster, more informed decisions that mitigate risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences, at AWS re:Invent. AWS Supply Chain automatically...
Extensive Line of Metric Screw Gears
KHK USA Inc. (Mineola, NY), distributor of the KHK brand of metric gears, announces its extensive line of metric screw gears, manufactured to the highest quality standards by Kohara Gear Industry Co., of Japan. KHK’s large selection of screw gears are suitable for a very wide range of applications, including conveyors with light loads and are offered in many materials, modules and numbers of teeth. Specifically:
Climate change taken seriously by the world and the U.S.
Scientists, writers and environmental activists have been sounding a changing climate alert since 1997. Now, finally, world leaders are listening to the climate crisis alarm indicating that global warming is more harmful to life than the recent pandemic. As an imminent threat, COVID-19’s deadly impact demanded collaboration. “The global response to COVID-19 proves that we can rise to an emergency when the will is there” was a recent statement of David Wallace-Willis, author of “The Uninhabitable...
SRS Distribution Appoints June Yang to Board of Directors
McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced the appointment of June Yang to serve on its board of directors, effective immediately. "We are pleased to welcome June to the SRS Board," said Dan Tinker, chief executive officer of SRS. "June's multifaceted and deep experience as a product and engineering leader will be invaluable to us as we continue to invest in technology and digital solutions to strengthen internal capabilities and innovate the customer experience."
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
E-commerce technology firm Kyklo announced Thursday that is has become a member of the Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International Association. Kyklo officials said the company has helped manufacturers syndicate data to their distributors since its formation in 2015, and that it looked forward to "both learning and sharing" as a part of HARDI.
PRINT: The Basics of Protecting Your Company’s Intellectual Property Assets
Like any business, distributors typically own several classes of assets, such as equipment, inventory, real estate or leases, information technology systems, and distributor rights agreements. Undoubtedly, each distributor has taken prudent steps to protect its assets from theft or damage, such as securing insurance and ensuring security. Many otherwise-savvy business...
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
AURORA, Colo. – AD hosted its 2022 Industrial & Safety-U.S. North American Meeting from Oct. 23-26 with record-breaking attendance from member and supplier companies. The meeting gave the AD community an opportunity to network, collaborate and share industry insights. The theme for the Industrial & Safety-U.S. North American Meeting...
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption Sunday. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari, citing information from the Vulcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Agency at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Thick columns of ash were blasted more than 1,500 meters (nearly 4,000 feet) into the sky, while searing gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes, traveling toward a nearby river.
