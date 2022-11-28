Read full article on original website
Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance
Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
West Point man faces various charges
Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
Court documents reveal details in Joseph case
Former Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph allegedly choked an adult woman during an argument at his Lincoln home on Wednesday afternoon, according to court filings. The woman reportedly told police that 54-year-old Joseph “pushed me on the couch and strangled me.”. After pushing Joseph off of her, the...
Craft Show proceeds to go to senior center
The 44th Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Christensen Field. Admission to the event is $1 with the funds going back to the senior center.
St. Matthew’s cookie and candy boutique set for Saturday
The 30th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Cookies and candy are $8 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served. The church is located at 300 South Second Street.
