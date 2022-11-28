Seven North Country residents accused of drug possession

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Seven North Country residents were arrested for allegedly possessing drugs. Caitlin Pruess, 30, of South Glens Falls, Zachary King, 33, of South Glens Falls, Brendan Pulica, 38, of Warrensburg, Bobbie Demgerd, 42, of Glens Falls, Patricia Sexton, 37, of Glens Falls, Rachel Cenate, 31, of Hudson Falls, and Auriel Daab, 30, of Warrensburg each face a slew of charges.

On November 23, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Caitlin Pruess after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. Police did not mention what tipped off the investigation. Pruess is accused of possessing and selling crack, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.

Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 42 Ferry boulevard in the Village of South Glens Falls. King, Pulica, Demgerd, Sexton, Cenate and Dabb were all found inside the residence and were arrested. Police say their investigation lead to the finding of scales, packaging material, quantities of fentanyl, crack, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, oxycodone, and a shotgun, which were all seized.

All seven were arraigned at the Town of Moreau Court. All except Pulica and Cenate were released on their own recognizance. Pulica and Cenate are currently held at the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail. They are all set to appear in the Moreau Town Court at a later date.

Pruess Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (seven counts)

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (four counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (one count)

King Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (one count)

Pulica Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (one count)

Demgerd Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (one count)

Sexton Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (one count)

Cenate Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (one count)

Daab Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (one count)

