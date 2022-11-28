For its 12th annual holiday season, the Madison Bach Musicians will present a Latin American Baroque concert, the first of its kind for the popular period performance group. Trevor Stephenson, Madison Bach Musicians’ artistic director, says Latin American Baroque fare is being performed by other groups in the US and Europe, too: “Much of the music from that time has survived, and there’s mountains of repertoire. It’s spectacular.”

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO