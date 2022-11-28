ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Alpine, Madison and downtown roads in Rockford’s next capital plan

ROCKFORD — City officials are proposing the largest five-year Capital Improvement Program in Rockford history. The $345 million plan dwarfs last year’s $248 million plan, which was previously the largest. It leverages local infrastructure sales taxes to attract state and federal investment in major road and infrastructure improvements. But it also calls for greater investment in some of the worst residential streets and sidewalks in the city, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.
ROCKFORD, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

‘Woman, fight, freedom’: Persian Student Society brings international movement to UW-Madison

University of Wisconsin-Madison students from the Persian Student Society (PSS) and members of the Iranian community gathered Wednesday afternoon to join protests over the Iranian government’s treatment of women. Through the Iranian Scholars for Liberty (ISL), over 100 other campuses worldwide held similar protests to spread awareness of the human rights atrocities in Iran.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New world baroque – Isthmus

For its 12th annual holiday season, the Madison Bach Musicians will present a Latin American Baroque concert, the first of its kind for the popular period performance group. Trevor Stephenson, Madison Bach Musicians’ artistic director, says Latin American Baroque fare is being performed by other groups in the US and Europe, too: “Much of the music from that time has survived, and there’s mountains of repertoire. It’s spectacular.”
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy