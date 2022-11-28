ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Hong Kong divided over China's COVID-19 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — The recent wave of protests against China's anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong's own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen students from...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Citrus County Chronicle

European security org faces existential crisis at meeting

LODZ, Poland (AP) — A security organization born in the Cold War to maintain peace in Europe ended a high-level meeting Friday without a final resolution, underlining the existential crisis it is facing amid Russia's war against Ukraine. The war launched by one member of the Organization for Security...
Citrus County Chronicle

Israeli peace activists show presence in West Bank hot spot

HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — Dozens of Israeli peace activists toured the occupied West Bank’s largest city Friday in a show of solidarity with Palestinians, amid chants of “shame, shame” from ultra-nationalist hecklers. The encounter in the center of Hebron signaled the widening rift among Israelis...
Citrus County Chronicle

US names anti-Pakistan groups 'terrorist' organizations

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has added a key anti-Pakistani militant group and its al-Qaida branch to its list of “global terrorists,” triggering sanctions against the groups amid a resurgence of militant violence in this Islamic nation. Both groups operate from Afghanistan, but they have hideouts...
Citrus County Chronicle

Stocks sag on Wall Street after strong data on wages, jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Worries about inflation are hurting Wall Street Friday after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in afternoon trading and on...
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a...
Citrus County Chronicle

Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Friday sanctioned eight people and seven companies suspected of engaging in illicit activities to finance North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons and missile programs. The move, which prohibits South Koreans from conducting any type of business with them without authorization, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy