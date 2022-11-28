ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Goldie Hawn's Grandchildren: Meet Her Beautiful 7 Grandkids With Kurt Russell

By James Crowley
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
  • Goldie Hawn is an actress known for projects like ‘The First Wives Club.’
  • She’s been married twice and has three kids.
  • She has seven grandchildren between her kids.

Goldie Hawn has been a Hollywood staple for decades! After making her debut in the sketch comedy series Rowan And Martin’s Laugh-In, she became a household name, and she’s gone on to many other major roles, like when she starred in the 1980 film Private Benjamin and was nominated for an Academy Award. Goldie, 77, has since gone on to other adored projects like The First Wives Club and more recently The Christmas Chronicles films.

Throughout her career, Goldie has been married twice: first to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and then to Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982. After her second divorce, she started dating fellow movie star Kurt Russell, and the pair have been together ever since. She had two children from her marriage to Bill, plus she has a son from her relationship with Kurt, 71. All of her kids have babies of their own, making Goldie a grandma to 7 beautiful kids. Find out more about all of them here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21B89E_0jQGaqlq00
Goldie smiles with Kurt, and her sons Wyatt and Oliver and her grandkids. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Ryder Robinson

Goldie’s only daughter and middle child Kate Hudson (born in 1979) gave her her first grandchild when she gave birth to Ryder Robinson, 18, in January 2004. At the time, the Almost Famous actress was married to Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson. The pair split in 2007, but they still share their son. Coming from a famous family, Ryder clearly has a knack for entertainment. Like his dad, he’s also a guitarist, and he can definitely shred.

Kate has shared videos of Goldie’s grandson playing guitar with his younger brother. He’s also shared plenty of photos of himself on his Instagram, of him playing with his band The Codependence. He also launched a streetwear brand with some friends in 2020, called Oddball Clothing, which he linked to on his Instagram.

Wilder Brooks Hudson

Goldie’s eldest son Oliver was born in September 1976. He married fellow actress and former Miss Teen USA winner Erinn Bartlett in 2006. They welcomed their first son Wilder, 15, in August 2007. The dad has shown that he likes to have fun with his family, even starting a podcast with his wife called Unconciously Coupled. He’s jokingly shared photos of his kids’ breakfasts on Instagram, asking followers to guess which meal matches the child.

When Wilder celebrated his 15th birthday, Oliver shared a series of photos of his eldest son and wrote a heartfelt caption about seeing him grow up. “!! I can’t tell if you feel older or if I feel older either way if you need me I’ll be in therapy.. I love you kid! You truly are one of a kind.. P.S. – Wilder please don’t get mad at me for posting about you.. everything’s gonna be fine,” he wrote.

Bodhi Hawn Hudson

Oliver welcomed his second son Bodhi, 12, in 2010. Goldie was clearly a proud grandmother on the day that Bodhi was born, because she tweeted her congratulations to her son and his wife. “Hurray! Baby BOY born to my son Oliver and his beautiful wife Erinn TODAY So happy! A new life! I’m Dancin my happy dance!” she wrote.

While it seems like Erinn and Oliver have mostly kept their children out of the spotlight, they did bring him on as a guest on their podcast in October 2022. The Rules of Engagement star shared a hilarious photo of his son flipping off the camera while holding a toy to announce the episode and promised all sorts of middle school gossip. “If you’re curious about the [behind the scenes] of 7th grade don’t miss this!” he quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOF4G_0jQGaqlq00
Goldie and Kurt’s kids and grandkids support them at ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ premiere. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

With three little ones of his own, Oliver has praised his mom and stepfather for their grandparenting skills. “My parents are amazing grandparents,” he told Us Weekly in April 2021. “We’re a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. … They’re amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents.”

Bingham Bellamy

After Kate split from Chris, she started dating another rocker: Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. The pair started dating in 2010 and welcomed their son Bingham, 11, in 2011. While his dad is a singer and guitarist, Bingham clearly shares his love for music, playing drums and rocking out with his brother.

Even though Matt and Kate split up in 2014, she’s showed that she still has love for him as a co-parent in a March 2021 interview with Women’s Health. “One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, ‘I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he’s gaining something, not losing something,’ ” she said about sharing their son during the pandemic. Even though he and Kate split, Matt is clearly a loving father-figure to Kate’s kids that he doesn’t share with her. He raved about Goldie’s eldest grandson’s band before he went off to college in an Instagram post. “He’s off to NYU next week, can’t believe it. Very proud of my boy!” he wrote.

Rio Hudson

Oliver and his wife welcomed their youngest child and only daughter Rio, 9, in 2013. The Going Greek star is clearly a loving dad to his little girl. When she celebrated her ninth birthday, he shared a photo of the two of them in red, white and blue outfits. “My ladybug lemon turned 9 today! My partner in fun! She’s fearless and is confident in who she is.. can’t really ask for much more! But when the boys start coming around she won’t like me anymore,” he joked in the Instagram caption.

Oliver has also joked about embarrassing his daughter in a September 2022 interview with People. “I’m in Colorado now, and we go to Two Rivers Cafe all the time. My daughter Rio [age 9] was already seated, and I danced up to the table, and she’s like ‘Daaaad.’ She can get very embarrassed,” he told the outlet.

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa

After Kate and Matt split up, she started dating musician Danny Fujikawa in 2016. They welcomed their first daughter Rani, 4, in October 2018. The couple got engaged in September 2021. Kate regularly shares adorable photos and videos of her daughter on her social media.

Goldie and Kurt have shown that they love having fun with their grandkids, like when they dressed up for Rani’s fourth birthday. Since it was princess-themed and their granddaughter dressed as a princess, the pair got dolled up as king and queen. The actress wrote a sweet message to her granddaughter on Instagram. “Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose. You are the real queen!” she wrote. “I’ll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!”

Buddy Prine Russell

Goldie had her only child with Kurt Russell Wyatt, 36, in 1986. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star married his second wife Meredith Hagner in 2019, and the pair welcomed their first child, a son in March 2021. The actress shared a series of photos from Vogue announcing their baby was born on her Instagram. “VOGUE, BABY! And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY! April issue of Vogue Magazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy.2 weeks after these photos were taken we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It’s been nothing short of magic,” she wrote.

