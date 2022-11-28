On Thursday, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Ellis Perkins Southwest Appliance Teaching Kitchen at the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County. “A little over a year ago when the kitchen was just an idea I went to Ellis, I was working on pricing information, I told him what I was looking for and asked what that was going to run,” said Kat Palmer, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County. “He sat with me for a minute and then told me to just tell him when we needed it and he would have it delivered. He was our very first supporter of the teaching kitchen and really what turned this from just a dream into a reality with the initial donation.”

BROWN COUNTY, TX