Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with Toys for Kids, GSM
The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with Toys for Kids this year, as on Friday morning they delivered canned goods to Good Samaritan Ministries that were donated at Grand Starz, and on Wednesday, Dec. 14 members of the Forest Service will assist all day in collecting toys at KOXE/KBWD and Wendlee Broadcasting.
Ribbon cutting held for Ellis Perkins Southwest Appliance Teaching Kitchen at the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County
On Thursday, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Ellis Perkins Southwest Appliance Teaching Kitchen at the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County. “A little over a year ago when the kitchen was just an idea I went to Ellis, I was working on pricing information, I told him what I was looking for and asked what that was going to run,” said Kat Palmer, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County. “He sat with me for a minute and then told me to just tell him when we needed it and he would have it delivered. He was our very first supporter of the teaching kitchen and really what turned this from just a dream into a reality with the initial donation.”
Brown County 4-H News: Dec. 1
December 3 – Brown County 4-H Project Show at the Youth Fair Barns. 6 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:30pm at the Extension Office. 11 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Bangs High School. 11 – Meats Judging Practice 2:30pm at the Extension Office. 13...
The Lyric Theatre Presents “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Opening This Weekend
The Brownwood Lyric Theatre’s Christmas musical opens this weekend. The show, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” will be performed for two weekends. The musical is directed by Dr. Nancy Jo Humfeld who gave insight into the show’s synopsis. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas is a...
Tommy Bryan Shoemake
Thomas Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket, Texas passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation with friends will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Monday, December 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Cox Cemetery, McCullough County with Pastor Tom Washburn officiating.
Steven Rock Hager
Steven Rock Hager passed away in Brownwood, Texas on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He lived a life enriched with his zest for adventure and his steady determination to never give up. Memorial services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home on December 28th at 2:30 p.m.
Ira James Banks
Funeral service for Ira James Banks, 60 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
Arthur Wayne Carriger
Funeral service for Arthur Wayne Carriger, 66 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Farrah Moser
Farrah Moser, 41, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on November 25 th, 2022. Farrah was born on December 13,1980 to Pamela Pierce and Jerry Wharton in Grand Prairie, Texas. She. graduated Valedictorian of her class from Jacksboro High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s. degree from Texas...
Katherine Marie Ramirez
Funeral service for Katherine Marie Ramirez, 63 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Bangs, Texas.
Leland Ray Thomas
Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away December 1, 2022. Celebration of Leland’s life will be held in Heartland Funeral Homes Chapel, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Leland was born November 28, 1954 in Corona, California to Nelson and Nancy Thomas. He graduated from Eagle...
Lions knock off Stephenville, 60-46, in finale at Dublin tournament
DUBLIN – In a District 6-4A preview, the Brownwood Lions capped the Dublin basketball tournament with a 60-46 victory over the rival Stephenville Yellow Jackets Saturday. The Lions (3-3) led 8-6 after one quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 39-19 through three quarters. Tristan Salinas paced the Lions with 23...
Dragons place third at De Leon, Lady Dragons fourth at Gorman
The Bangs Dragons placed third at the De Leon Tournament over the weekend. Leading the team in scoring was senior Guy Funk followed by senior Tyson Woods and junior Zack Furgeson. The Dragons were led defensively by seniors Guy Powell and Nate Stoffer. The Dragons travel to Goldthewaite on Tuesday...
101 positive COVID results in the last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 101 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 101 positives this week, 2 were PCR, and 99 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 48 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Three seriously injured in Tuesday night wreck in Early
Just after 5pm Early Police and Fire units along with Lifeguard EMS responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Early Blvd near CR 292 (Jenkins Springs Road). A small 4 door Toyota struck a construction trailer and pickup on the left rear corner. The pickup and trailer...
Michael David Jackson
Michael David Jackson, age 64, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 5, at New Beginnings Church with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville. The family will receive friends from 3 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Lady Lions drop Lorena tournament finale to Robinson, 48-39
LORENA – The Brownwood Lady Lions came up short in their Lorena basketball tournament finale Saturday, falling to Robinson by a 48-39 count. The Lady Lions, who finished the tournament with a 2-3 record, led 16-14 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime, and was tied at 33 through three periods before being outscored 15-6 over the final eight minutes.
Lady Horns post 2-1 mark at Dublin basketball tournament
The Early Lady Horns posted a 2-1 record at the Dublin tournament over the weekend, defeating Italy (39-37) and Coleman (32-29) with a loss to Grandview (35-24). Scoring leaders for the three games are as follows:. Averey Horton – 26 points. Caroline Welker – 21 points. Dakota Barksdale...
Drivers in head-on collision on SH-36 through Baird injured, assessing at hospital
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pickup trucks collided head-on in Baird Monday afternoon, causing a major crash. One driver was operating a vehicle owned by Airway Services, a San Angelo-based renewable energy company. Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the crash on State Highway 36, about […]
BHS inducts 26 new members into National Honor Society
Brownwood High School (BHS) held the induction ceremony for the Eisenhower Chapter of the National Honor Society on Monday, November 28, in the Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Twenty-six new members were inducted during the ceremony, which featured Brown County Judge, The Honorable Mike Smith, as the guest speaker.
