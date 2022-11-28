Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
South Side Sox
White Sox announce coaching staff
If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
Yankees free agent pitcher commanding a massive bill
The New York Yankees may very well lose one of their starting pitchers to free agent, as they’re expected to command a hefty contract. When it comes to New York Yankees who are free agents, outfielder Aaron Judge easily tops the list in order of importance. Behind him was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who the team quickly reached an agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract. The Yankees have 20 players hitting free agency, and one pitcher is gaining a ton of attention from interested teams.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route
Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
Chicago Cubs rumors: 3 potential trades to acquire Sean Murphy
The Chicago Cubs have a hole to fill at the catching position after losing Willson Contreras this offseason. There are a few good free-agent options, and the Cubs have been linked to Christian Vázquez. Although landing Vázquez would be a great signing, the Cubs should have a backup plan. With the weak backup options on the free-agent market, the Cubs should look toward a trade. We have recently discussed the possibility of Oakland Athletics' catcher Sean Murphy, and with the Athletics' willingness to trade their stars, it is not out of the realm of possibility for the Cubs to trade for him.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 bold predictions for the Winter Meetings
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are set to begin on Sunday and with agents and front office officials meeting for the first time in-person at the Winter Meetings since 2019. The expectation is that there will be a flurry of trades and impact free-agent signings next week. With the Chicago Cubs expecting to return to contention in 2023, there is reason to believe that the team will be at the center of most of the discussions being had next week.
Chicago Cubs News: Brennen Dravis injury update adds to CF intrigue
2022 was meant to be an important season for Chicago Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis as he was beginning the season with the Iowa Cubs with the expectation that he may arrive at the Major League level by the end of the season. Davis struggled at the beginning of the season with the I-Cubs before he underwent back surgery in May. For the Cubs, the hope was that Davis' struggles at the beginning of the season were due to the injury to his back. Davis managed to return to the I-Cubs prior to the end of the season with the expectation that he would participate in the Arizona Fall League. The Cubs shut Davis down during the early parts of the Arizona Fall League with what the team described as general soreness.
Chicago Cubs News: A DH target, Another target lost, and more
The movement has started on the Major League Baseball free agent market this week as Chicago Cubs first base target Jose Abreu signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros on Tuesday and the Chicago White Sox signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger on Monday. The Cubs have yet to make any significant additions to their Major League roster and that is not a reason for concern as most teams across Major League Baseball are waiting for the market to set. There is a strong chance that the market will set next week at the Winter Meetings but for now, there is an interesting potential Cubs' target that has been discussed on Twitter over the past 24 hours.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Focused On Trea Turner & Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are the latest team to have their name thrown in the ring among the high-end free-agent shortstop class, but the premium price tag might be too much with where their roster stands. The Cubs are six years removed from snapping a 108-year drought between World Series titles,...
The Chicago Elite Classic returns with a few surprises this year
The Chicago Elite Classic is back. The city is brimming with excitement as they prepare to watch high schoolers from across the country compete for bragging rights on and off the court. The Chicago Elite Classic is in its eleventh year and the event has become an annual favorite. Rolling out spoke with coach Robert Smith of Simeon High School about this year’s classic, why people are excited and some new additions to the event.
3 best transfer destinations for Texas QB Hudson Card
Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card will enter the transfer portal for 2023, but which landing spots would make sense for the former 4-star QB?. Transfer portal season is about to have its heyday in college football and, though players can’t officially enter for another few days, we’re already starting to hear some names that plan on moving on from their current schools. Perhaps the biggest name yet is Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card, who Pete Thamel of ESPN reported plans to transfer out of Austin.
See the White Sox promotional dates for the 2023 season at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO – There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the team that’s going to take the field for the White Sox in 2023 with a new manager and some changes to the roster. But one thing fans can count on are some promotions at Guaranteed Rate Field, many of which were announced […]
