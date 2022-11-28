2022 was meant to be an important season for Chicago Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis as he was beginning the season with the Iowa Cubs with the expectation that he may arrive at the Major League level by the end of the season. Davis struggled at the beginning of the season with the I-Cubs before he underwent back surgery in May. For the Cubs, the hope was that Davis' struggles at the beginning of the season were due to the injury to his back. Davis managed to return to the I-Cubs prior to the end of the season with the expectation that he would participate in the Arizona Fall League. The Cubs shut Davis down during the early parts of the Arizona Fall League with what the team described as general soreness.

