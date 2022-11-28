ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

Literacy law looms as TDOE report card shows proficiency rates still below pre-pandemic levels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee released its state report card this week. It tracks achievement markers for students between kindergarten and 12th grade. The report card said 34% of students score high enough to at least "meet expectations" on state English and math exams. That is up from 2021 when 28% of students met expectations. However, it does not surpass pre-pandemic levels.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

UT, Austin-East create partnership to enhance seniors' writing skills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is a new partnership between the University of Tennessee and Austin-East Magnet High School that focuses on improving seniors' writing skills, according to a press release from the university. Students and staff from UT's Judith Anderson Hebert Writing Center are working with Austin-East seniors to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Maryville College names new scholarship for late professor

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College announced a new scholarship in honor of Dr. Regina Benedict. "Gina" was an associate professor of criminal justice and the coordinator for the criminal justice program at the college and did what she could to best prepare her students. The Dr. Regina White Benedict...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors. The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible. Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
