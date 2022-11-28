Read full article on original website
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
Literacy law looms as TDOE report card shows proficiency rates still below pre-pandemic levels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee released its state report card this week. It tracks achievement markers for students between kindergarten and 12th grade. The report card said 34% of students score high enough to at least "meet expectations" on state English and math exams. That is up from 2021 when 28% of students met expectations. However, it does not surpass pre-pandemic levels.
'I feel very proud' | Maryville High students step outside the classroom to learn money management skills
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Learning how to handle finances is an essential life skill but it's not always taught in schools. That's why a teacher in Maryville stepped outside the classroom to teach her special education students the foundations of living on their own. Morgan Diggs and her students created...
UT, Austin-East create partnership to enhance seniors' writing skills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is a new partnership between the University of Tennessee and Austin-East Magnet High School that focuses on improving seniors' writing skills, according to a press release from the university. Students and staff from UT's Judith Anderson Hebert Writing Center are working with Austin-East seniors to...
Knox County fifth grader wins national Girl Scout essay writing contest and a badge from outer space
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grade girl scout at Ball Camp Elementary, won a national essay writing contest entitled "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back." She will be awarded a space science badge that was on NASA's Artemis I. Artemis I launched into orbit on Nov. 16...
KPD signs agreement with Police Advisory and review Committee allowing PARC to observe pre-disciplinary hearings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department signed an operating agreement with a civilian oversight committee meant to audit the disciplinary process and policies of KPD. The Police Advisory and Review Committee regularly holds meetings and collects complaints from people who say they were a victim, witness, or has...
Remote Area Medical hosted free health clinic for people in the community
COALFIELD, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical hosted a pop-up free clinic at Coalfield High School. People parked overnight in Coalfield, Tenn. and waited for almost 24 hours to see a doctor. "I spent the night in the truck,” Robert Mason one of the patients said. The U.S. Census...
Maryville College names new scholarship for late professor
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College announced a new scholarship in honor of Dr. Regina Benedict. "Gina" was an associate professor of criminal justice and the coordinator for the criminal justice program at the college and did what she could to best prepare her students. The Dr. Regina White Benedict...
MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors. The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible. Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will...
Two buildings on Knoxville College campus cited by city as 'unfit' and 'dangerous'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus were city by the city for being "unfit" and "dangerous." Leaders said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall were not suitable for students. The president of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams, said he will present a plan of...
Knoxville Chamber: Change needed for county's economic future
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce said the economy in the area is good. But, it also said the economy has the potential to be great if the region embraces the changing world. "We need to really look at bringing more high-skilled, high-wage talent into the area...
Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
'Build With Us' | TDOT proposes 'Public-Private Partnerships' to address future congestion issues in state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is facing three major challenges in coming years: congestion on state roads, longer times to complete projects and fewer workers in its ranks. It explained the issues and proposed solutions in a...
Man found safe in Virginia after Silver Alert issued in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): The TBI said Thomas Owen Houston was found safe in Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday after a Silver Alert was issued for him overnight. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert out of Knox County for a missing 73-year-old man. Thomas...
Alcoa wins eighth straight state championship, beating East Nashville 45-26
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alcoa has done it again. The Tornadoes beat East Nashville 45-26 in the state championship game on Friday afternoon. By doing so, they captured their eighth straight state title. It wasn't a blowout like fans of the team may be accustomed to seeing in recent years.
Two East TN counties report higher number of drug arrests so far this year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said so far this year, they have arrested around 15% more people for drug crimes. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they have seen a similar trend. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they expanded their narcotics task force in July,...
Families spend average of $215,000 throughout course of Alzheimer's disease on treatment
The heavy cost of Alzheimer's can leave families struggling to make ends meet. In East Tennessee, families earn $59,000 per year on average.
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee thriving one year after fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A year ago, the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee's Dameron Avenue building was set ablaze. Despite the hardships the organization faced within the past year, it said it is thriving - having served over 3,000 clients since the day of the fire. While the services looked...
Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air...
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
