T. Milton Street, former Pennsylvania state senator, dies

 5 days ago

T. Milton Street, former Pennsylvania state Senator, dies at 83 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- T. Milton Street, whose political career spanned decades and later served prison time over unpaid taxes, has died. He was 83 years old.

Street was the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street.

He served as a state lawmaker, both in the Pennsylvania House and state Senate, and he ran multiple times for mayor himself.

Street was especially outspoken about violent crime.

His death was confirmed by his nephew, state Sen. Sharif Street.

