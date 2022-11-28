Kendrick Lamar on ‘Wanting to Bring the Drama’ to His Live Action Short Oscar Contender ‘We Cry Together’ With Taylour Paige

Read full article on original website
Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’
Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
With ‘Evergreen,’ Omar Apollo Embraces His Inner Sad Core, and TikTok Can’t Get Enough
When Omar Apollo finished recording “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All),” the 25-year-old did not expect it to become his first charting single. “I never thought it was going to be the song,” he tells Variety. “It meant so much to me, but I never imagined it would resonate the way it has.”
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
"Tulsa King" Proves That Sylvester Stallone Is A Gem On The Small Screen
There's no problem that Stallone can't solve by punching.
Dolly Parton Felt She Was ‘Betraying Somebody Else’ With Rock Hall Nomination
Dolly Parton may now be enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t feel a little guilty about it. Ahead of the ceremony in November, the country icon experienced a whirlwind of emotions over her induction, which went ahead, despite her encouraging voters to look elsewhere.
Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing Buys ‘Mars One,’ Brazil’s Oscar Entry (EXCLUSIVE)
The film world premiered at Sundance and will debut on select screens and on Netflix beginning Jan. 5. Array Releasing has nabbed the film for distribution in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. More from Variety. Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature - Could Guillermo del Toro Win...
‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert to Return for One Night Only at Hollywood Bowl
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Immerse yourself in Westeros for the night with the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience.” Led by Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, the show is returning for a special encore at the Hollywood Bowl in May, in which the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra will perform the music from the hit HBO series.
With Gayle’s ‘Abcdefu,‘ Kara DioGuardi’s Run as a Top A&R Executive Enters Third Decade
Since founding Arthouse Entertainment in Los Angeles with business partner Stephen Finfer, Kara DioGuardi has approached her roster of songwriters, producers and artists with a laser focus on what she says the industry needs: “Good ole artist development.”. Through Arthouse, which began as a publishing company for DioGuardi’s own...
‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple
The first season of the series, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and hails from creator Veronica West, debuted back in July. The first season was set in San Francisco, while Season 2 will take place in London. More from Variety. Jason Momoa Apple Series 'Chief of War' Casts Luciane Buchanan (EXCLUSIVE)
Listen to the Eerie Score for ‘The Callisto Protocol’
It’s a good time to be a fan of survival horror games. The genre has seen a resurgence in popularity for the last few years but with a slew of hotly anticipated titles just around the corner, a gory renaissance of terror is upon us. Leading that charge is The Callisto Protocol, a third-person survival horror game set hundreds of years in the future on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. Although technically a brand-new IP, the game’s pedigree has built layers of hype since its reveal. Developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by industry veteran Glen Schofield, the game is a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series – a franchise co-created by Schofield himself and due for its own revival with a remake of the first game coming out in January of 2023.
