There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
WDEF
From The Archives: 1983 Holiday Shopping
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Christmas season shopping has changed a lot over the years. While you go to Amazon, your parents went to discount malls. For tonight’s Thursday Throwback, we take you back 39 years into our archive for the holiday shopping season. And we find out what little...
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Offices: Watch out for online scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin talk about how the holidays are filled with online scams. The team at Warren and Griffin Law Offices shares tips on how to avoid social media scams and fake shipping notices.
WDEF
Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
WDEF
Police hope you can identify watch thief suspect
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police hope the public can help them identify a man suspected of shoplifting a watch from a jewelry store. The theft happened several weeks ago at Oxford Jewelers at the Dalton Mall. Police say a man and woman came into the store and asked...
WDEF
World AIDS Day Raises Awareness and Urges Prevention of Disease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- December 1st is World AIDS Day.This day is meant to spread awareness about the current status of the HIV and AIDS pandemic and current treatments and research going into the disease. Advancements have been made since the disease started to spread in the 1980’s to improve the survival rate.
wutc.org
“One Small Step” For Chattanooga And The Tennessee Valley
“Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?”. “Who have been the most influential people in your life? What did they teach you?. “Is there someone you disagree with - but still love or respect?”. “What are your hopes for the future?”. Those are some of...
WTVC
Fire puts adult, 9 children out of Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a fire put an adult and 9 children out of their home. It happened just after 11 pm on Thursday night. Crews responded to a home in the 5000 block of Swan Road. Firefighters sounded a second alarm, since there were...
WDEF
3 charged with series of break-ins along Alabama/Georgia line
RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Multiple law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama have been investigating a series of burglaries of autos and storage units since September. Trenton, Summerville, Rainsville and Fort Payne were all involved. Now three people from Rainsville have been arrested. Dade County’s interest began with reports...
WTVC
TVFCU and The Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — TVFCU loves to be involved with the community to help and support. Darde Long and Jake Cash discuss their collaboration for upcoming events at The Chattanooga Zoo.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
WDEF
Police won’t come to as many wrecks in the future
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are scaling back the number of traffic crashes where an officer will respond to in person. They are changing their priorities for responding to crash scenes to maximize their manpower for other jobs. Now there are 8 qualifying factors that will decide if an...
WTVC
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
hotelnewsresource.com
Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
telecompetitor.com
EPB Hopes its Chattanooga Quantum Network Will be the Next Big Thing
EPB, the Chattanooga power company that pioneered gigabit connectivity to the home over a decade ago, has further leveraged its network assets to establish a quantum network that will be available to entrepreneurs wanting to new pursue opportunities involving the technology, as well as to academic and government users. EPB,...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
WDEF
Catoosa drug suspect also charged as Fentanyl dealer in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA/RINGGOLD (WDEF) – Officials with Hamilton and Catoosa counties say they have a drug dealer in common. Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Catoosa County on drug charges last week. But in the process, they say they found evidence that Anthony Ladarin Ward was...
WDEF
Adventure Cycling Association announces East Tennessee trail
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Adventure Cycling Association has designated two new U.S. Bicycle Routes in the country, including one that goes right through our area. The USBR 21 trail through East Tennessee begins at the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park on the Kentucky boarder and drops through Knoxville to Chattanooga.
WDEF
Little Rome restaurant in Chatsworth burns
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in Chatsworth are mourning the loss of one of their most popular restaurants. Little Rome was destroyed by fire last night. The Italian Restaurant is on the corner of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 411. Owners say they believe the fire was started by a...
New US bike route takes riders from Kentucky to Chattanooga through Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new U.S. Bicycle Route designated trail in Tennessee will take cyclists from the Kentucky border, through Knoxville and into Chattanooga.
