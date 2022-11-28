Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills unveils new plan for heating oil and electricity cost relief
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced this week by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee. Mills intends...
themainewire.com
Janet Mills Wants to Kick Off 2nd Term With Massive Spending Proposal, More Checks to Maine Residents
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has privately asked state lawmakers to approve a massive new spending package before the end of the year, State House sources tell The Maine Wire. The vote may take place on Wednesday, the same day new lawmakers are sworn in, meaning the new Democratic Majorities in both Houses of the Legislature would have rookie pols vote on a mammoth spending bill with barely enough time to read it.
First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.
WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
Winter tires vs. all-season: What's best for winter in Maine?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As winter in Maine rapidly approaches, now is the perfect time to consider which tires may benefit your driving needs the best when snow hits the ground. "All-season is a little bit of a misnomer," Tim Winkeler said, as he walked NEWS CENTER Maine through...
Online portal now available to apply for heating assistance in Maine
MAINE, USA — The weather outside is beginning to get frightful, and the cost of heating oil is still higher than in years past. As of Tuesday, the number of people applying for heating assistance is up more than 17 percent compared to last year. "We did get a...
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
Court upholds legality of lease that's key to $1B power line
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s highest court on Tuesday upheld the lease for a small section of state land for a $1 billion electric transmission corridor, a victory for developers who hope to complete the project. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously that the Maine Bureau of Parks and...
Consumer-owned utility referendum certified for ballot
AUGUSTA, Maine — The secretary of state's office has certified an adequate number of voter signatures for a referendum on a proposal to replace Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company. The state certified 69,735 valid signatures, surpassing the threshold by more than...
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gusty winds overnight caused power outages across the state. Central Maine Power is reporting 7,560 customers without power as of noon Thursday. Versant is reporting 4,311 customers without power. CMP posted on Facebook that they expect to have most customers’ power restored Thursday night. Versant...
Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved
AUGUSTA, Maine — A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity...
'Vision Zero' aims to prevent traffic-related deaths in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments (GPCOG) is working with 18 Maine cities and towns on a new project with the goal of eliminating traffic deaths and injuries by making roadways safer. “In Maine last year, we had about 150 fatalities on our roadways,” Belinda...
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket nonprofit touts modular homes as a possible win-win for Maine economy
A Millinocket nonprofit is looking at modular homes as a way to help alleviate the state's housing shortage while also using forest products from the Katahdin region. The zero-energy homes would incorporate materials produced in Maine into affordable, environmentally sustainable homes, said Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December 2014 to support community and economic development in the region. The building components would include dimensional lumber, sheathing, exterior siding, cellulose insulation, wood flooring, trim and cabinetry.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,700 Inflation Relief Check Hits the Bank; Maine Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 relief checks have bent sent to the eligible residents in the state. States across the country have different ways to support their residents amidst the soaring and increasing inflation rate. One of these is by giving inflation relief checks which was funded through the taxpayers’ money. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 have been released.
foxbangor.com
Additional $282.8 million projected for Maine’s general fund
AUGUSTA — Maine’s General Fund is projected to see hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus revenue for the current biennium. Maine’s non-partisan Revenue Forecasting Committee announced it’s expected to upgrade the state’s General Fund revenue forecast by roughly $283 million dollars. The projections are...
Good broadband means good health for older Mainers
MAINE, USA — We've spent the better part of the last three years connecting with loved ones over screens. For many older people, apart from their phones, those screens were their only connection to the outside world. But for some in rural areas, their internet connection isn't sustainable. "It's...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day
PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
Biden to serve Maine lobster to French president as NOAA regulations loom
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden made final preparations one day before hosting French President Emmanual Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House. It was to be the first state dinner since Biden took office. According to a Wednesday...
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
Maine BMV offices receive 'serious threat' Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles said its offices received a "serious threat" Tuesday. For this reason, the bureau said its 13 branch offices across Maine would be open only to scheduled appointments for the remainder of Tuesday. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the...
