Houston aware No. 1 ranking is volatile ahead of meeting St. Mary’s

Houston’s first game as the No. 1 team in the nation in nearly 39 years was a rousing success. The Cougars look to follow up the convincing 100-52 victory over Norfolk State with another strong effort when they face Saint Mary’s on Saturday night in the Battleground 2K22 at Fort Worth, Texas.
