Eagles-Packers by the numbers: Inside Hurts' historic night

By Thomas Ignudo
 3 days ago

Eagles run all over Packers for win on Sunday Night Football 04:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles ran all over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night en route to a 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field to become the NFL's first 10-win team.

Jalen Hurts had one of the best games of his young NFL career and strengthened his MVP case, and Miles Sanders also had himself a night on the ground.

Here's more on the Eagles' win by the numbers:

Hurts pencils himself in Eagles history

In his performance over the Packers on Sunday night, Hurts entered the Eagles' history books.

With his 157 rushing yards against the Packers, Hurts now owns the Eagles' record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game.

Michael Vick owned the record for over a decade after he rushed for 130 yards against the New York Giants in 2010 in the Miracle of the Meadowlands II.

Hurts said it means a lot for him to own the record and pass guys he looked up to like Vick and former Eagles quarterbacks Donovan McNabb and Randall Cunningham.

"It means everything," Hurts said. "I have a great deal of respect for those guys."

Hurts recorded 157 rushing yards on 17 carries and averaged 9.2 yards per run. He also had runs that went for gains of 24, 28, 42 and 17 in the contest.

The 157 rushing yard performance by Hurts is the fourth-most by a quarterback in NFL history in the regular season. Justin Fields set the record earlier this year with 178 rushing yards, while Vick owns the second and third slots.

Another milestone for Hurts

Hurts did a ton with his legs Sunday night, but he also did damage through the air as well -- connecting with six different Eagles pass catchers.

Hurts completed 16 of his 28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his 157 yards rushing yards. He's the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to pass and rush for 150 yards in the same game, including the playoffs, joining Vick, Lamar Jackson and Colin Kaepernick, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Hurts also became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus rushing yards, 150-plus passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns in the same game, according to NFL Research.

A team effort

The Eagles absolutely gashed the Packers' defense on the ground Sunday, rushing for 363 yards, which is their most in a game since 1948.

Hurts had 157 rushing yards, Sanders 143, Kenny Gainwell added 39 yards and Boston Scott recorded 24.

In that game in 1948, the Eagles rushed for a franchise-record 376 yards against Washington.

In 1948, the minimum wage was $0.40, Harry Truman was president and we were still 35 years away from having the internet.

In other words, a lot has changed since 1948. It was a historic night at the Linc.

Thunder and lightning

The Eagles picked up a whopping 7.4 yards per carry in their win over the Packers and Hurts and Sanders were instrumental in their success.

In doing so, Hurts and Sanders became the first duo in Eagles history to post 140 rushing yards in the same game.

Sanders has career night

Sanders had his second 100-yard-plus game of the season against the Packers. He had 143 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

With that performance, Sanders became the first Eagle since LeSean McCoy to have 140-plus rushing yards and two touchdowns in a game.

McCoy had 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns in that epic Snow Bowl game against the Detroit Lions in 2013 at the Linc.

Sanders already set a career-high in rushing yards and touchdowns this season. He's fifth in the league with 900 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Sanders is set to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career with six games left this season.

The Eagles haven't had a 1,000 rusher since McCoy did it in 2014.

The Eagles could clinch a playoff berth this weekend. Here's how.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 10-1 with the NFL's best record, the Philadelphia Eagles have pretty much punched their ticket to the postseason. FiveThirtyEight projects the Eagles have a 99% chance to make the playoffs, a 72% chance to win the NFC East and a 62% chance to earn a first-round bye – the second highest mark behind the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, there are two scenarios that would allow the Birds to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.Here's what needs to happen: The first scenario includes an Eagles win, a Washington Commanders loss, a San Francisco 49ers loss or tie and a...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
