New Distillery Helping to Lead East Side Revitalization
(KNSI) – The new Iron Street Distillery is planning to open next month, hopefully leading the east side revitalization efforts. The East St. Germain Street business is only one piece of a general revitalization of the area. John Martens is co-owner and president of Iron Street. The other co-owner Kevin Johnson spoke at a community meeting Tuesday night at Salem Lutheran Church and talked about the momentum that is building. Martens echoed those sentiments when he spoke with KNSI.
Beaver Island Brewing Ending Beer Sales to Bars, Restaurants
(KNSI) – Beaver Island Brewing Company in St. Cloud will stop selling its beer in liquor stores and restaurants effective January 1st. The company made the announcement on Thursday. The reason for the change is the success of other Beaver Island products. Co-owner Nick Barth tells KNSI News the...
Next Generation Nursing Initiative Extended Through February
(KNSI) — One year ago this month, the Next Generation Nursing Initiative was launched in Minnesota to combat statewide staffing shortages at veterans’ homes and long-term care facilities. It has proven so popular it has been extended until February. Senator Tina Smith helped write the initiative into the...
St. Cloud VA Holding Virtual Town Hall For Women Veterans
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud VA Health Care System is holding a virtual town hall on programs for women veterans. The meeting is on December 6th at 5:00 p.m. The virtual town hall gives women veterans a chance to hear from and have their concerns discussed with St. Cloud VA officials.
HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
Minnesota Nurses Association Vote to Authorize Strike
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Nurses Association has voted to authorize a strike, sending 15,000 nurses to the picket line. Starting December 11th, the strike will affect Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Two Harbors hospitals. The MNA says the strike is over unfair labor practices, the right to fair contracts,...
75th Annual Toys For Tots Campaign Underway
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Marine Corps League’s Valhalla Detachment needs balls, games, and all manner of fun things. The organization is teaming up with Catholic Charities Emergency Services for the 75th edition of the Toys for Tots program. Online registration is open until Friday. A link is here....
Mayor Kleis Hosts 900th Town Hall Meeting
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis held his 900th town hall Thursday morning at the Paramount Center. He faced a range of questions from those in attendance; downtown revitalization, property tax valuations, and the possibility of a returning outdoor pool. The YMCA is in the process of raising capital for an outdoor venue and is beginning design plans. Kleis hopes it will be in place by 2024 at the latest.
