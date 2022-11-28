ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
Kanye West keeps home across the street, Kim Kardashian gets everything else

It looks like Kanye West is saying his ex-wife can have it all when it comes to their previously shared property. But when it comes to the Hidden Hills, California, home across the street that West — otherwise known as Ye — purchased 10 months after Kardashian filed for divorce, the rapper is not budging. Sources previously told The Post the fallen-from-grace entrepreneur bought that five-bedroom, four-bathroom, $4.5 million home to have easy access to his kids. “It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,”...
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”

Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West

Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
