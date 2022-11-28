An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO