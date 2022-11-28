ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

KWQC

Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes. Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records. On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on assault and drug charges

An Iowa City man was arrested on drug charges while being served a warrant stemming from an alleged domestic assault earlier in the month. The original incident in question reportedly occurred the evening of November 13th. 40-year-old Kevin Burns of East Market Street was in a verbal altercation with the woman he’s been dating for approximately two years when he reportedly punched her with a closed fist. The blow caused the woman’s lower lip to swell and bleed.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged In Coralville Armed Robbery At Apartment Building

(Coralville, IA) -- A man's facing robbery charges in Coralville, after police say he ordered two people back into their apartment (2551 Holiday Road) at gunpoint around 11:30 a.m. today (Monday). The victims told police the suspect stole their cell phones. The first officer to arrive saw the suspect running...
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI

An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 26th, 2022, at approximately 4:09 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a fatal accident near Highway 34 and Racine Ave. Investigators say a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at the 246 mile marker when the vehicle went off the roadway to the south, crossing eastbound traffic and entering the south ditch. The vehicle then struck a parked truck, causing the Chrysler to roll on its side and come to a rest.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

14-year-old boy struck by vehicle outside QC school

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Monday in Davenport. Police responded to Adams Elementary School in the 3000 block of North Division Street after reports of a disturbance and a child struck by a vehicle. The investigation indicated a group of kids was fighting outside of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash

Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
STOCKPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle

An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
IOWA CITY, IA

