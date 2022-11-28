Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he pushed an officer and a firefighter and threatened their lives after they responded to a fire he had set intentionally. In a press release, police said Parker Hawkins, 26, was arrested and faces charges...
KWQC
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes. Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records. On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on assault and drug charges
An Iowa City man was arrested on drug charges while being served a warrant stemming from an alleged domestic assault earlier in the month. The original incident in question reportedly occurred the evening of November 13th. 40-year-old Kevin Burns of East Market Street was in a verbal altercation with the woman he’s been dating for approximately two years when he reportedly punched her with a closed fist. The blow caused the woman’s lower lip to swell and bleed.
iheart.com
Man Charged In Coralville Armed Robbery At Apartment Building
(Coralville, IA) -- A man's facing robbery charges in Coralville, after police say he ordered two people back into their apartment (2551 Holiday Road) at gunpoint around 11:30 a.m. today (Monday). The victims told police the suspect stole their cell phones. The first officer to arrive saw the suspect running...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
WQAD
Davenport homeowner has inflatable decorations stolen from her yard
Connie Hart has been collecting inflatable decorations for nine years. For the first time, she had them stolen for her yard.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI
An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
KWQC
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former in-home daycare provider was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of an infant in her care. A judge also ordered Angela Regina Marxen, 57, to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the baby girl.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
KCRG.com
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May is free after the Linn County Attorney’s Office motioned to dismiss the charge against him. James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty...
KCRG.com
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 26th, 2022, at approximately 4:09 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a fatal accident near Highway 34 and Racine Ave. Investigators say a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at the 246 mile marker when the vehicle went off the roadway to the south, crossing eastbound traffic and entering the south ditch. The vehicle then struck a parked truck, causing the Chrysler to roll on its side and come to a rest.
KWQC
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car during a fight near Adams Elementary School. According to a media release, officers responded to the school around 4:09 p.m. Monday to reports of a disturbance with a child hit by a vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old boy struck by vehicle outside QC school
A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Monday in Davenport. Police responded to Adams Elementary School in the 3000 block of North Division Street after reports of a disturbance and a child struck by a vehicle. The investigation indicated a group of kids was fighting outside of the...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
cbs2iowa.com
Emergency crews on scene of accident at Rockwell Dr NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews are on scene and the drone deployed after an accident at Rockwell Drive NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids in the 1pm hour on Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Collins being diverted. Traffic also being diverted behind Collins Aerospace. Many power trucks and crews on scene. Emergency officials...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigator spends free time advocating against municipal breed bans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa police officer said breed bans are often put in place to keep people safe, but he said they do the opposite of that. Investigator Chris Collins with the Cedar Rapids Police Department is trained in how to spot animal abuse or neglect, but he said that’s not the case when it comes to determining if a dog is a pit bull.
KBUR
GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash
Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
cbs2iowa.com
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle
An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
