wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
An explosive real-life disaster thriller that bombed hard holds onto the streaming charts for dear life
Whenever you see Mark Wahlberg’s name attached to a project that comes bearing a budget north of $100 million, history has given us every reason to be worried. As it turned out, all he needed was to put the action genre to one side and focus his energies on a riveting true-life disaster thriller, but Deepwater Horizon still conspired to tank at the box office.
‘Easy Rider’ Reboot in the Works: Rights Holders to Update Dennis Hopper-Peter Fonda Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
A reimagining of the classic 1969 counterculture film “Easy Rider” is in early development, Variety has learned exclusively. A consortium of stakeholders and producers — including Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group — own the adaptation rights to the project originally released by Columbia Pictures. The original “Easy Rider” is credited with showcasing a changing sociopolitical landscape in America, particularly through the lens of its restless and progressive youth. Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Terry Southern wrote the drug-laden motorcycle epic, which Hopper directed and in which both he and Fonda...
Judith Light to Executive Produce Animated Short ‘Falling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy and Tony winner Judith Light has signed on as an executive producer for “Falling,” an animated short film from the filmmakers behind “Kapaemahu” — Daniel Sousa, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson and Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu — which was shortlisted for the best animated short Oscar in 2021. While “Kapaemahu” focused on Hawaii’s legendary gender-fluid healers (and expanded into a children’s book, feature documentary and immersive museum exhibition), “Falling” follows the romantic adventures of a valiant island warrior, a handsome young man and an octopus brought together by a twist of fate. The story is described as “an epic romantic adventure that instills...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Promises That Damien Chazell’s Latest Is As Wild As ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Hardly any other movie of the past decade is as big, bawdy, and debaucherous as Martin Scorsese‘s “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” And Margot Robbie would know. Scorsese’s bananas banking biopic was the Australian actress’ stateside breakout. But Robbie thinks her latest movie, Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon,” in theaters this December, may give Scorsese’s film a run for its money.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Promises Drug-Fueled Mayhem and Carnage in Elizabeth Banks Comedy
A bear goes on quite the drug-fueled adventure in the outrageous first trailer for Universal Pictures’ aptly titled dark comedy Cocaine Bear. Inspired by bizarre real events from 1985, director Elizabeth Banks’ film focuses on a bear that ingests a monumental amount of cocaine following a drug runner’s plane crash, leading an array of authorities, criminals, teens and tourists to make their way to a forest in Georgia, where the fired-up animal is out for blood. The film, hitting theaters Feb. 24, 2023, features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale and the late...
wegotthiscovered.com
An ‘Easy Rider’ reboot that absolutely nobody asked for is in the works
A “reimagining” of the 1969 counterculture road drama Easy Rider, considered to be one of the most seminal independent movies of all time, is in the works according to a group of studios that currently hold the adaptation rights. And fans of the original, which changed the entire country’s perception of the hippie youth culture of the time, are less than thrilled about it.
NME
Bambi set to become a “vicious killing machine” in upcoming horror remake
The classic Disney film Bambi is set to be turned into a slasher movie titled Bambi: The Reckoning. The project is being handled by the team who created Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, which is set for release in the US early next year. The making of that film became possible after the character of Winnie the Pooh entered public domain at the start of the year, allowing anyone to use the character in creative media free of copyright laws.
Jerry Bruckheimer Sets The Vomit Scene After Explaining Tom Cruise Insisted Top Gun: Maverick Do Everything ‘For Real’
Apparently filming the first Top Gun was a messy experience.
Scarlett Johansson to Star In, Executive Produce ‘Just Cause’ TV Adaptation for Amazon
Scarlett Johansson will lead and executive produce “Just Cause,” the limited TV adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name. The thriller series, which got a straight-to-series order at Prime Video from Amazon Studios, hails from Warner Bros. Television and the actress’s These Pictures Banner, as well as marks the Marvel star’s first major TV project.
Baz Luhrmann Says 'I'm Available' If Sofia Coppola Has 'Any Questions' Making Her Elvis Film
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann says he told friend Sofia Coppola he "can't wait to see" her upcoming movie told from Priscilla Presley's perspective Baz Luhrmann is eager for more takes on Elvis Presley. The director behind this year's Elvis, which starred Austin Butler in the titular role and Tom Hanks as his manager Col. Tom Parker, told PEOPLE at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City Monday that he "can't wait" to see Sofia Coppola's upcoming Priscilla movie, which is now filming. "All I did was reach...
Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) and 10 other actors getting buzz for short, scene-stealing performances
Some of the finest acting ever nominated for an Oscar constitutes no more than five percent of the movie it’s in. Over the past 20 years, Alan Arkin (“Argo”) and Sam Elliott (“A Star is Born”) have both gotten into Best Supporting Actor for roles that, combined, barely exceed 15 minutes of screen-time. Viola Davis(“Doubt”) and William Hurt (“A History of Violence”) were also recognized for the even trickier task of condensing their work to a one-scene cameo. It may not be glamorous, but credibly fleshing a character out against the clock is a craft unto itself. Thankfully, the art of...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
