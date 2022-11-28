Read full article on original website
Netflix Users Loving "Fan-F--king-tastic" Brad Pitt Movie
Netflix's latest crop of new movies has added what seems to be a clear fan-favorite with the arrival of Sony Pictures' Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. The movie made a splash at the box office over the summer, bringing in over $100 million domestically and another $135 million internationally, making it one of the biggest non-franchise hits over the entire year. Since the film falls under Sony's recent deal with Netflix it has now arrived on the platform, and based on what people are saying it's about to perform very well on streaming too!
Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX
Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.
New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Released
Lionsgate officially announced that a fourth film in the John Wick franchise was in development soon after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves is set to return as the assassin alongside some of the original cast, and filming was set to begin in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed it. We've already gotten a teaser trailer for the film and it shows exactly what John Wick is up to now. Even though things don't look good for our protagonist, the movies sure look great. Now, the studio has officially released a brand new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 that gives a taste of what's to come. You can check out the poster below!
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit
When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
Why have so many people transformed their cars into TikTok studios?
In recent years, content creatures have ventured beyond their dedicated home studios to... recording in their cars. Yep, you heard that right – and chances are, you would've come across many along the way. While it might feel relevant for car experts or 'gearheads' to offer candid takes in such a setting, there appears to be an unspoken shift from homes-to-car filming for social media influencers. But, why? The phenomenon certainly isn't new with YouTube first bringing the 'vlog' to life in the early 2000s.Even TV shows have witnessed the strange allure around 'car creating', with James Corden and...
The Flash Promo Images Show Off Surprising Suit From DC Film
Though not much official marketing for The Flash movie has made its way online, DC Studios and Warner Bros. are promoting the film down at CCXP with merch at their booth. Some of the artwork featured there has now made its way online, offering some interesting teases for the movie. First up it's worth noting the specific piece of art with the two Flashes. As fans know the upcoming film will see star Ezra Miller play two different versions of the title character and of the new promo art reveals the new suit that one of the doubles is forced to wear, which seems to have some interesting pieces.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Are Loving Baby Rocket, But Have One Big Worry About Vol. 3
Marvel Studios and James Gunn have dropped the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, and naturally fans are sounding off about the first look at the long-awaited threequel. James Gunn has teased all along that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a much more decisive mix of good comedic fun and some of the heaviest dramatic weight we've ever seen in the franchise, as the Guardians Trilogy comes to its end.
