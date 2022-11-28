Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals First Season of Rewards
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rewards for the games' competitive players have leaked already with the Series 1 rewards revealed early. This premature reveal comes just around the time that The Pokemon Company confirmed the rules and guidelines for the first series of competitive play which is where players will be able to earn these rewards. The Pokemon Company has not yet officially confirmed these rewards, so they're subject to change, but the leak gives an idea of what players will be working towards.
GTA Online Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Feature Is Coming Soon
A new GTA Online leak has revealed that a long-awaited feature is coming to the online mode of Grand Theft Auto 5. The feature in question is a fairly basic feature that's been a staple of open-world games for many years, yet is not in GTA Online, at least not to its fullest extent. The leak comes the way of a GTA dataminer who goes by the name Gaming Detective over on Twitter. While digging through the files of a recent update to the game, said dataminer found some interesting things.
The Last of Us HBO TV Show Finally Reveals Ellie's Mom
The latest trailer for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us gives us our first look at Ellie's mom. The Last of Us is a very rich, layered game that elevates its great characters with thoughtful writing. Everyone has their own unique, tragic backstory which helps the player really understand the way that they are and their motivations for their actions. However, Joel is the main protagonist of the first game so we are much more in tune with what has happened in his life than Ellie. We get a glimpse of her life as she talks more about her past and the Left Behind DLC offers some great insight, but generally, we only have snippets.
Dr Disrespect Finally Reveals Why He Was Banned From Warzone 2
Dr Disrespect has revealed why he was banned from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest content creators on the internet, largely thanks to his massive persona. He has garnered a huge audience over the course of many years due to replicating a very energetic gamer with the look of a cheesy 80s action movie character. He's incredibly in tune with his audience and has a lot of other major creators on his streams, but he's also a figure of controversy. He was famously banned from Twitch for undisclosed reasons after being the poster child for the site for quite some time. Now, he's on YouTube where he causes far less controversy, but still gets in trouble in other ways.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tease Excites Fans Ahead of The Game Awards
Star Wars fans primed for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor news to be shared at The Game Awards 2023 may have just gotten one of their best indications yet that news related to the game will indeed be shared next week. It was discovered by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans that the official Twitter account for Star Wars games updated its profile to display a banner for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. Combine that with recent rumors about the game making an appearance at The Game Awards (and perhaps getting a release date), and it's easy to see why people are excited.
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
Long Lost Xbox One Game Finally Releasing Soon
A long-lost Xbox One and PC game is finally -- after several years -- releasing soon. The last time we saw the game in question was at Xbox's E3 2019 press conference more than three years ago. At that time, it was scheduled to release in 2020. Obviously, this didn't happen. It didn't happen in 2021 either. And it's not happening in 2022 either, but it will happen in 2023, or, more specifically the first quarter of 2023, which is to say sometime between the start of January and the end of March. If you haven't connected the dots, the game in question is Way to the Woods.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
The Flash Promo Images Show Off Surprising Suit From DC Film
Though not much official marketing for The Flash movie has made its way online, DC Studios and Warner Bros. are promoting the film down at CCXP with merch at their booth. Some of the artwork featured there has now made its way online, offering some interesting teases for the movie. First up it's worth noting the specific piece of art with the two Flashes. As fans know the upcoming film will see star Ezra Miller play two different versions of the title character and of the new promo art reveals the new suit that one of the doubles is forced to wear, which seems to have some interesting pieces.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Major Games of 2023
Microsoft has confirmed the first two major Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games coming in 2023 beyond the first-party games like Starfield and Redfall slated to drop next year. In other words, the first non-obvious titles. The first of these two games is Amnesia: The Bunker, which was just announced yesterday for PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles. Being developed and published by Frictional Games, it's set to release sometime in March of 2023 and when it does it will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one. For those that don't know: Amnesia is a popular survival-horror series. This entry is set to be the fourth installment in a series that dates back to 2010.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Features Sneaky Moon Knight Easter Egg
Marvel's Midnight Suns has a pretty easy-to-miss Moon Knight Easter Egg within the early hours of the game. Moon Knight is one of Marvel's signature supernatural heroes. Although he's existed for quite some time, mainstream audiences were properly introduced to him earlier this year after he made his MCU debut in his own TV series on Disney+. The show was a massive hit and is regarded by many as one of the best Marvel shows to date and one of the better additions to the MCU during phase 4. While a second season has yet to be properly confirmed, it seems incredibly likely more Moon Knight is on the way.
