Kurt Angle Reveals WWE's Brock Lesnar Wanted to Join TNA and Why It Didn't Happen
Surreal to think about a scenario where The Beast Brock Lesnar called TNA home rather than WWE, but that was a very real possibility at one point. On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that Lesnar did ask him about joining TNA, and Angle tried to make it happen. Unfortunately, money got in the way of it coming to fruition, and the rest is history obviously, with Lesner jumping to WWE and going on to become a major attraction and multi-time WWE Champion.
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
WWE Hall of Famer Doesn't Think He Will Wrestle Again, Reveals One Exception
Next week's WWE SmackDown is already shaping up to be another entertaining episode, especially since it will also be the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. We'll have to wait and see what Angle gets up to when he shows up on the blue brand next Friday, but he recently discussed the possibility of another run with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, and he doesn't expect to wrestle again. Angle said he's good with his career, though he did leave the door open for a Ric Flair-style final match, and if that exception did happen, it would be a very specific scenario.
WWE Confirms Interest in Buying Other Wrestling Promotions
While the professional wrestling scene has evolved significantly since the beginning of the 21st century, WWE remains on top of the mountain. The juggernaut promotion purchased its only real remaining competition, World Championship Wrestling, in 2001, leaving the landscape fairly desolate. Young companies like TNA and Ring of Honor rose to prominence as the years went on, with the former even attempting to start another ratings war with WWE, but were demolished so bad that they fled from Monday nights altogether just a little over a month after challenging Vince McMahon.
Formerly Released Superstar Returns to WWE SmackDown
WWE isn't done bringing back fan favorites, and tonight during WWE SmackDown they brought back another Women's Division star. Damage CTRL came to SmackDown and bragged about their performance at WarGames, and then they criticized the SmackDown Women's Division for not having the backbone to stand up to them. Liv Morgan would come out to greet them and run in against all three, but despite getting off to a good start she was overwhelmed by the sheer numbers. That's when Tegan Nox made her surprise return, hitting the ring and allowing Morgan to get to her feet and clear the ring. Nox is back in WWE, and she is on SmackDown.
WWE Report Reveals Status of Injured SmackDown Superstar
It seems that one WWE SmackDown Superstar is on their way back to the ring soon according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report states that Aliyah, who has been out of action since September, has been cleared to return. Aliyah's last appearance on WWE TV was during the September 12th episode of Monday Night Raw, where she and Raquel Rodriguez would lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. It was revealed later that she suffered an elevated first rib and an AC sprain, but she seems to be 100% and ready to go, so hopefully, we'll see her reemerge on SmackDown sooner than later.
CM Punk Remains on AEW Payroll: Will He Return?
CM Punk remains the talk of the professional wrestling world. The Second City Saint has not been seen on AEW programming since AEW All Out, where he dethroned AEW World Champion Jon Moxley but suffered a torn triceps in the process. While that injury was going to keep him away from the company regardless, Punk's uncensored tirade at the subsequent AEW All Out press conference that featured him blasting AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks did not spell well for his future. Mix in a backstage brawl between the two parties that resulted in over a dozen suspensions to boot, and all signs have pointed in the direction that Punk's time in AEW is done.
WWE: Becky Lynch's Cut Marvel Role Details Reportedly Revealed
It's been rumored for a while that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch had been in talks with Marvel Studios for a role in the MCU, though she hasn't actually appeared in the MCU as of yet and other details have been scarce. Now a new report from Fightful Select sheds some light on her Marvel role, and while we still don't know the character she was set to play, the report states that Lynch did film a scene for Marvel's Eternals, but the scene, which was slated to be a post-credits scene, did not end up being used.
WWE Crowns First SmackDown World Cup Winner, Earns Intercontinental Title Shot
The finals of WWE's first-ever SmackDown World Cup was set for tonight's SmackDown, and it would be between Santos Escobar and Ricochet. Escobar doesn't roll alone though, but Legado del Fantasma would find themselves exiled from the ring, leaving Escobar and Ricochet truly in a one-on-one situation. Ricochet took advantage of the evened odds too, and the two would go on to have a fantastic match that saw both inches away from victory and a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. It was ultimately Ricochet though who would clinch the win, making Ricochet the first-ever SmackDown World Cup winner.
AEW Star Teases Run in Trios Division
Matt Hardy has called All Elite Wrestling his home for nearly three years now. The Broken One debuted in the promotion on one of the first empty arena editions of AEW Dynamite, immediately inserting him into a main event program between The Elite and the Inner Circle. Hardy would headline AEW Double or Nothing 2020 alongside Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Page before embarking on a singles run. Even in that singles run, Hardy was still linked to the Inner Circle, as he would go one-on-one with Sammy Guevara at that year's AEW All Out, but a freak injury during that match would keep him out of action for a couple of weeks.
WWE Reveals First Superstar for Royal Rumble Match
Tonight's WWE SmackDown held all sorts of surprises, including the first entrant in the Royal Rumble match. A backstage segment featured New Day's Kofi Kingston, and while he would later get a huge match against Gunther, he first took a moment to announce that he was the first entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Now there are 29 more reveals to go, but it's good that we've already got someone to lock in, as Royal Rumble isn't that far away. Rumble kicks off on January 28th of 2023, and now the guessing game begins about who else will join Kofi in the ring for one of WWE's biggest events of the year.
WWE Tribute To The Troops Date And Time Revealed
Tribute To The Troops has been a staple of the WWE for nearly two decades. Beginning in 2003, Tribute To The Troops has served as a televised special for WWE, regularly operating outside of storylines. Conceptualized by WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, WWE first held the event in December 2003 from Camp Victory in Iraq. That first show was headlined by John Cena defeating Big Show, and featured an appearance by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. In subsequent years, WWE has held the show in Afghanistan and the United States, with this year's event going down at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
