Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan football defensive lineman, Mazi Smith, 21, is facing one felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents. He was charged for an Oct. 7 incident, court documents show, nearly two months after the weapon was found during a...
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
MSU Trustee Pat O'Keefe resigns over concerns about transparency
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Trustee Pat O'Keefe submitted his resignation over concerns of the Board of Trustee's transparency, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office. The Democratic governor will not have to pick a new trustee. "Michigan State University is a premier institution in the state. It...
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Holiday Happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With many holidays right around the corner, West Michigan is gearing up to celebrate the festive season. Kalamazoo tree lighting: Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities. Check out events coming up in our list below:. Allegan County. Saturday, Dec. 3...
Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker retires, deputy chief named interim
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon be under new leadership as its police chief said he plans to retire by the end of January 2023. Police Chief Jim Blocker announced his retirement Thursday after serving as the chief for 8 1/2 years. Deputy Chief...
10-year-old with alleged "hit list" charged for bringing knife to school, officials say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A 10-year-old boy from Mt. Clemens has been charged after he allegedly brought a knife to school with a" hit list" of students who were mean to him, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. On Nov. 29, 2022, the 10-year-old boy allegedly brought a...
Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
