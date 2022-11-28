ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WWMTCw

Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan football defensive lineman, Mazi Smith, 21, is facing one felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents. He was charged for an Oct. 7 incident, court documents show, nearly two months after the weapon was found during a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

MSU Trustee Pat O'Keefe resigns over concerns about transparency

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Trustee Pat O'Keefe submitted his resignation over concerns of the Board of Trustee's transparency, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office. The Democratic governor will not have to pick a new trustee. "Michigan State University is a premier institution in the state. It...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
WWMTCw

Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

