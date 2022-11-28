ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Where The Miami Heat Stand In The Latest Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXTTe_0jQGZ7tV00

After a rough road trip a week ago, the Miami Heat rebounded with a three-game winning streak that was continued with Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

For the Heat, the Heat are now No. 19 in the latest NBA.com power rankings. With Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson sidelined because of injuries, they relied heavily on center Bam Adebayo and forward Caleb Martin.

Here's what NBA.com senior writer John Schumann had to say about the Heat:

"But the Heat have allowed just 104.7 points per 100 possessions as they’ve won three straight games to climb back to within a game of .500. Both of their games against Washington were within five points in the last five minutes, the Wizards scored just 10 points on 15 clutch possessions, and Adebayo had the biggest bucket of the Heat’s week, a lefty, pick-and-roll finish over Kristaps Porzingis that gave the Heat a three-point lead with 21 seconds left on Friday. The Heat lead the league with 15 games that have been within five points in the last five minutes (they’re 7-8 in those games), and with all their injuries, nine different guys have played at least 10 clutch minutes."

The Heat have the chance to prove themselves this week. They have two games against the Boston Celtics (No. 1 in the rankings) and face the Memphis Grizzlies (No. 8).

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton Expected Back Friday

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected back in the lineup against the Boston Celtics Friday night. Butler, who has missed the past seven games with a right knee injury, is one of two NBA All-Stars set to make their return. Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining an MCL injury in the playoffs last year against the Chicago Bulls.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Ohio State coach makes major decision about future

For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
InsideTheHeat

How Twitter Reacted To LeBron James' Comments On Jerry Jones

LeBron James is once again at the center of the sports universe with his latest comments on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. James lashed out at reporters asking why they haven't asked him about the photo of Jones that recently surfaced. Jones was captured in a group of white students who were blocking black students from entering an Arkansas school.
ARKANSAS STATE
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem is Always Prepared To Rumble

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem recently shared an Instagram video of himself telling a story on Duncan Robinson’s podcast The Long Shot. Haslem defended teammate Dwyane Wade in a game against the Indiana Pacers in the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals. “D-Wade takes one, a hard one,” Haslem said. “Now...
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute

A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top 10: Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, Paul George, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Jae Crowder Once Again Linked With The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been once again linked to Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Crowder and the Heat were rumored in talks throughout free agency but a report by Hoops Wire stated there remains interest. “The Suns are continuing to explore potential Jae Crowder trades, with the Bucks, Heat, [Golden...
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy