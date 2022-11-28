ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Haslem still with heavy heart after Gator teammate’s sudden death, ‘I miss him a lot’

Before he became The Captain for the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem looked with reverence toward his captain, the teammate at the University of Florida who planted the seeds of leadership that remain in place more than two decades later. That is what has made this past month so difficult, and the reason Haslem missed five games for what the Heat listed as personal reasons. Because there was a point ...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times

The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
HAWAII STATE
FanSided

Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
CINCINNATI, OH
astaga.com

FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs

Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options

The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Shaq Lawson admits he regrets signing with Dolphins in 2020

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson spent just one season with the Miami Dolphins, but that was all it took for the Clemson alum to regret leaving Buffalo. In a recent interview with Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo, Lawson admitted that leaving the team that drafted him for what he thought were greener pastures in Miami nearly derailed his career.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Alabama Basketball: Veteran lineup leads Lady Crimson Tide

The Alabama women’s basketball team is off to a 5-2 start in the 2022-23 season. The team has looked impressive thus far in its games against lower level competition, avoiding slip-ups and defeating Alabama A&M, Tulane, Gardner-Webb, and Mercer by an average margin of 29.6 points per game. The Alabama Basketball teams have both been good this season, combining to go 11-3 with two losses to ranked opponents.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings

At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

The ‘Kornet Kontest’: Luke Kornet’s viral defensive move explained

Luke Kornet has made himself a part of the Boston Celtics rotation this season, delighting fans with the ‘Kornet Kontest’, his signature defensive move. Visit Twitter during any Celtics game this season and you’re likely to see mentions of the ‘Kornet Kontest’, an unorthodox method for challenging shots by center Luke Kornet. There aren’t a lot of signature defensive moves but Kornet’s is a delight and a welcome addition to the defensive lexicon.
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy