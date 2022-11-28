Read full article on original website
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
After losing playing time as a sophomore, a former top Miami recruit announces transfer
Another Miami Hurricane is headed into the transfer portal and this time it’s a player who once seemed to be on a star trajectory.
Heat’s Haslem still with heavy heart after Gator teammate’s sudden death, ‘I miss him a lot’
Before he became The Captain for the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem looked with reverence toward his captain, the teammate at the University of Florida who planted the seeds of leadership that remain in place more than two decades later. That is what has made this past month so difficult, and the reason Haslem missed five games for what the Heat listed as personal reasons. Because there was a point ...
College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times
The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
What we’re hearing on UM administration’s reaction to this season. And AD gives his view
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday:
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options
The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
Yardbarker
Shaq Lawson admits he regrets signing with Dolphins in 2020
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson spent just one season with the Miami Dolphins, but that was all it took for the Clemson alum to regret leaving Buffalo. In a recent interview with Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo, Lawson admitted that leaving the team that drafted him for what he thought were greener pastures in Miami nearly derailed his career.
Basketball Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning join forces to improve youth center in Miami
O’Neal and Mourning have teamed up to refurbish an indoor basketball court at a Youth Center in Miami as part of a $20 million project.
Momentum picking back up for Miami on the recruiting trail
Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are flipping prospects and in position for several top targets down the stretch.
Alabama Basketball: Veteran lineup leads Lady Crimson Tide
The Alabama women’s basketball team is off to a 5-2 start in the 2022-23 season. The team has looked impressive thus far in its games against lower level competition, avoiding slip-ups and defeating Alabama A&M, Tulane, Gardner-Webb, and Mercer by an average margin of 29.6 points per game. The Alabama Basketball teams have both been good this season, combining to go 11-3 with two losses to ranked opponents.
Cade McNamara transfer destination could give chance for last laugh over Michigan
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wasted little time deciding his transfer destination. He has reportedly committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Cade McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy at the start of the 2022 season. In 2023, he’s going to try to put his new team in a position to play spoiler for Michigan.
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings
At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
Two more Canes enter portal. Cristobal bullish on incoming class, explains what he wants
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:
Ex-Saints' QB Drew Brees 'alive and well' after staged lightning video goes viral
Super Bowl winning quarterback Drew Brees says he is "fine" after a staged video in which the 43-year-old appeared to be struck by lightning went viral.
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
The Dolphins have seen the 49ers offense up close this season. Now, they try to shut it down
The Dolphins’ defense has a unique perspective as it prepares for the San Francisco 49ers offense this week. For months, the unit has seen its own offense operate the Shanahan scheme that first-year coach Mike McDaniel has brought to Miami.
The ‘Kornet Kontest’: Luke Kornet’s viral defensive move explained
Luke Kornet has made himself a part of the Boston Celtics rotation this season, delighting fans with the ‘Kornet Kontest’, his signature defensive move. Visit Twitter during any Celtics game this season and you’re likely to see mentions of the ‘Kornet Kontest’, an unorthodox method for challenging shots by center Luke Kornet. There aren’t a lot of signature defensive moves but Kornet’s is a delight and a welcome addition to the defensive lexicon.
