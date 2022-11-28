2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker: Quarterback

What can landing a quarterback get you? Look no further than USC, which landed former prized recruit Caleb Williams shortly after Lincoln Riley’s arrival a year ago. All the sophomore has done is lead USC’s charge to a possible College Football Playoff appearance by having a Heisman Trophy-worthy season.

After sitting through nearly an entire season of Drew Pyne, a few things are clear: He plays his heart out each time he’s on the field. He clearly loves Notre Dame. His teammates love him. And his ceiling simply isn’t high enough to help the Irish win big. Combine that with inexperience and injury issues to Notre Dame’s other quarterbacks, and it’s easy to see why the Irish appear headed to the portal to bring in a quarterback for 2023.

Here is the updated list of quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal since August. Some have chosen new programs; the vast majority have not.

Keep track of all the movement and names of potential quarterbacks for your favorite teams below.

Note: Players are sorted by the date they entered the portal

Zachary Clement, Northwestern State

Name: Zachary Clement

Previous team: Northwestern State

Year: RS-SO

Size: 5-11, 198 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Chandler Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe

Name: Chandler Rogers

Previous team: Louisiana-Monroe

Year: RS-SO

Size: 6-0, 179 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Chase Artopoeus, UCLA

Name: Chase Artopoeus

Previous team: UCLA

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-2, 200 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

John Paddock, Ball State

Name: John Paddock

Previous team: Ball State

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-0, 185 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Alex Padilla, Iowa

Name: Alex Padilla

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-1, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Tony Muskett, Old Dominion

Name: Tony Muskett

Previous team: Old Dominion

Year: Junior

Size: 6-2, 187 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Malik Hornsby, Arkansas

Name: Malik Hornsby

Previous team: Arkansas

Year: RS-SO

Size: 6-2, 180 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Paul Tyson, Arizona State

Name: Paul Tyson

Previous team: Arizona State

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-5, 228 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Brett Griffis, Wake Forest

Name: Brett Griffis

Previous team: Wake Forest

Year: Freshman

Size: 6-0, 185 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Cade McNamara, Michigan

Name: Cade McNamara

Previous team: Michigan

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-1, 212 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Davis Brin, Tulsa

Name: Davis Brin

Previous team: Tulsa

Year: RS-SR

Size: 6-2, 181 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Brett Gabbert, Miami (Ohio)

Name: Brett Gabbert

Previous team: Miami (Ohio)

Year: Junior

Size: 6-0, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 11/23/22

New team: TBD

Jordan McCloud, Arizona

Name: Jordan McCloud

Previous team: Arizona

Year: Junior

Size: 6-0, 193 pounds

Date Entered: 10/27/22

New team: TBD

Brendon Lewis, Colorado

Name: Brendon Lewis

Previous team: Colorado

Year: Sophomore

Size: 6-3, 209 pounds

Date Entered: 10/18/22

New team: TBD

Jack Tuttle, Indiana

Name: Jack Tuttle

Previous team: Indiana

Year: RS-SR

Size: 6-4, 210 pounds

Date Entered: 10/17/22

New team: TBD

Deacon Hill, Wisconsin

Name: Deacon Hill

Previous team: Wisconsin

Year: RS-FR

Size: 6-4, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 10/10/22

New team: TBD

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

Name: Hank Bachmeier

Previous team: Boise State

Year: Senior

Size: 6-3, 188 pounds

Date Entered: 9/27/22

New team: TBD

Kenyon Oblad, Utah Tech

Name: Kenyon Oblad

Previous team: Utah Tech

Year: Senior

Size: 6-3, 195 pounds

Date Entered: 8/25/22

New team: TBD

Colby Suits, Southeast Louisiana

Name: Colby Suits

Previous team: Southeast Louisiana

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-3, 222 pounds

Date Entered: 8/24/22

New team: TBD

Jack Kristofek, Arkansas State

Name: Jack Kristofek

Previous team: Arkansas State

Year: Senior

Size: 6-4, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 8/24/22

New team: TBD

Tyler Webb, Idaho

Name: Tyler Webb

Previous team: Idaho

Year: Sophomore

Size: 6-3, 205 pounds

Date Entered: 8/18/22

New team: TBD

Luther Richesson, Cincinnati

Name: Luther Richesson

Previous team: Cincinnati

Year: Freshman

Size: 6-3, 212 pounds

Date Entered: 8/17/22

New team: TBD

Timmy McClain, South Florida

Name: Timmy McClain

Previous team: South Florida

Year: Sophomore

Size: 6-1, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 8/15/22

New team: UCF

Jarret Doege, Western Kentucky

Name: Jarret Doege

Previous team: Western Kentucky

Year: RS-SR

Size: 6-2, 200 pounds

Date Entered: 8/14/22

New team: Troy

Isaiah Knowles, Navy

Name: Isaiah Knowles

Year: Sophomore

Size: 6-0, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 8/3/22

New Team: TBD