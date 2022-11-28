ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker: Quarterback

By Nick Shepkowski
3 days ago
 3 days ago
What can landing a quarterback get you? Look no further than USC, which landed former prized recruit Caleb Williams shortly after Lincoln Riley’s arrival a year ago. All the sophomore has done is lead USC’s charge to a possible College Football Playoff appearance by having a Heisman Trophy-worthy season.

After sitting through nearly an entire season of Drew Pyne, a few things are clear: He plays his heart out each time he’s on the field. He clearly loves Notre Dame. His teammates love him. And his ceiling simply isn’t high enough to help the Irish win big. Combine that with inexperience and injury issues to Notre Dame’s other quarterbacks, and it’s easy to see why the Irish appear headed to the portal to bring in a quarterback for 2023.

Here is the updated list of quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal since August. Some have chosen new programs; the vast majority have not.

Keep track of all the movement and names of potential quarterbacks for your favorite teams below.

Note: Players are sorted by the date they entered the portal

Zachary Clement, Northwestern State

Name: Zachary Clement

Previous team: Northwestern State

Year: RS-SO

Size: 5-11, 198 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Chandler Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe

Name: Chandler Rogers

Previous team: Louisiana-Monroe

Year: RS-SO

Size: 6-0, 179 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Chase Artopoeus, UCLA

Name: Chase Artopoeus

Previous team: UCLA

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-2, 200 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

John Paddock, Ball State

Name: John Paddock

Previous team: Ball State

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-0, 185 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Alex Padilla, Iowa

USA TODAY SPORTS

Name: Alex Padilla

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-1, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Tony Muskett, Old Dominion

Name: Tony Muskett

Previous team: Old Dominion

Year: Junior

Size: 6-2, 187 pounds

Date Entered: 11/29/22

New team: TBD

Malik Hornsby, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Malik Hornsby

Previous team: Arkansas

Year: RS-SO

Size: 6-2, 180 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Paul Tyson, Arizona State

Name: Paul Tyson

Previous team: Arizona State

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-5, 228 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Brett Griffis, Wake Forest

Name: Brett Griffis

Previous team: Wake Forest

Year: Freshman

Size: 6-0, 185 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Cade McNamara, Michigan

USA TODAY SPORTS

Name: Cade McNamara

Previous team: Michigan

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-1, 212 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Davis Brin, Tulsa

Name: Davis Brin

Previous team: Tulsa

Year: RS-SR

Size: 6-2, 181 pounds

Date Entered: 11/28/22

New team: TBD

Brett Gabbert, Miami (Ohio)

Name: Brett Gabbert

Previous team: Miami (Ohio)

Year: Junior

Size: 6-0, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 11/23/22

New team: TBD

Jordan McCloud, Arizona

Name: Jordan McCloud

Previous team: Arizona

Year: Junior

Size: 6-0, 193 pounds

Date Entered: 10/27/22

New team: TBD

Brendon Lewis, Colorado

Name: Brendon Lewis

Previous team: Colorado

Year: Sophomore

Size: 6-3, 209 pounds

Date Entered: 10/18/22

New team: TBD

Jack Tuttle, Indiana

Name: Jack Tuttle

Previous team: Indiana

Year: RS-SR

Size: 6-4, 210 pounds

Date Entered: 10/17/22

New team: TBD

Deacon Hill, Wisconsin

Name: Deacon Hill

Previous team: Wisconsin

Year: RS-FR

Size: 6-4, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 10/10/22

New team: TBD

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

Name: Hank Bachmeier

Previous team: Boise State

Year: Senior

Size: 6-3, 188 pounds

Date Entered: 9/27/22

New team: TBD

Kenyon Oblad, Utah Tech

Name: Kenyon Oblad

Previous team: Utah Tech

Year: Senior

Size: 6-3, 195 pounds

Date Entered: 8/25/22

New team: TBD

Colby Suits, Southeast Louisiana

Name: Colby Suits

Previous team: Southeast Louisiana

Year: RS-JR

Size: 6-3, 222 pounds

Date Entered: 8/24/22

New team: TBD

Jack Kristofek, Arkansas State

Name: Jack Kristofek

Previous team: Arkansas State

Year: Senior

Size: 6-4, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 8/24/22

New team: TBD

Tyler Webb, Idaho

Name: Tyler Webb

Previous team: Idaho

Year: Sophomore

Size: 6-3, 205 pounds

Date Entered: 8/18/22

New team: TBD

Luther Richesson, Cincinnati

Name: Luther Richesson

Previous team: Cincinnati

Year: Freshman

Size: 6-3, 212 pounds

Date Entered: 8/17/22

New team: TBD

Timmy McClain, South Florida

Name: Timmy McClain

Previous team: South Florida

Year: Sophomore

Size: 6-1, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 8/15/22

New team: UCF

Jarret Doege, Western Kentucky

Name: Jarret Doege

Previous team: Western Kentucky

Year: RS-SR

Size: 6-2, 200 pounds

Date Entered: 8/14/22

New team: Troy

Isaiah Knowles, Navy

Name: Isaiah Knowles

Year: Sophomore

Size: 6-0, 190 pounds

Date Entered: 8/3/22

New Team: TBD

The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze fires all but three assistant coaches as he begins to build staff

The Hugh Freeze era of Auburn is officially underway, and it will expectedly come with a lot of changes. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Wednesday that Freeze has fired almost every Auburn assistant coach, save for three — former interim head coach Cadillac Williams, secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Williams had already been announced as a returning member in previous days.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
TMZ.com

Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna, Jon Kitna's Son, Arrested

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna -- the son of ex-NFL star Jon Kitna -- was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. The 19-year-old was just booked into jail minutes ago -- at around 3:20 p.m. ET. Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available. Jalen...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings

During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark

Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

