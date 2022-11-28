Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited
Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Domantas Sabonis on the new-look Indiana Pacers: ‘They’re having a great season’
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis viewed going against the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday as "just another game on the schedule." The two-time All-Star big man went from a developing perimeter forward to a talented, bruising interior big man during five seasons with the Pacers before the team traded him to the Kings back in February. He grew significantly with the blue and gold both as a player and person, and now he's one of the premier talents in the NBA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat get their revenge against the Boston Celtics as they beat them in overtime on Friday 120-116. -Jimmy Butler’s didn't miss a step in his first game back from his ankle injury. He finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds. The rebounds were his highest since Mar. 21, 2021 when grabbing 15 against the Indiana Pacers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clippers Provide Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
The LA Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for much longer than they hoped for to start the season. Leonard has been dealing with an ankle sprain that came just days after his return from knee swelling, and George has been dealing with a hamstring injury. The two star wings have struggled to stay on the court since joining forces in 2019, but they both seem to be nearing a return.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Earns Rookie of the Month Honors
On Wednesday, 21-year-old wing Jalen Williams was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in what was the season's first iteration of the award. Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin was selected as the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. Williams was picked 12th in the 2022 draft, making him the...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Elevate One Player to Active Roster Ahead of Chiefs Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are elevating punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster for the final time this season. He will now have to be signed to the active roster for the remainder of the year if Cincinnati doesn't want to go back to Kevin Huber. The longest-tenured Bengal by games in team history will likely get released for Chrisman next week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Deion Sanders recruiting staff and players to PAC-12 Program
Following three years at Jackson State, it appears that Deion Sanders is finally on the move to an FBS program. It's probably not a region that anyone would've expected Sanders to dive into whenever he transitioned to college coaching in 2020. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders is primed to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UFC on ESPN 42 video: Phil Rowe finishes Niko Price with brutal flurry in wild final round
Phil Rowe had to weather a late storm, but was able to put an exclamation point on his performance against Niko Price. Although Rowe (10-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) was likely ahead on the scorecards entering the final round of the main card welterweight bout at UFC on ESPN 42 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., Price (15-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) turned up the heat to create one of the wildest back-and-forth rounds of the year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UFC on ESPN 42 discussion thread
UFC on ESPN 42 takes place Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC on ESPN 42 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
FRISCO - Deion Sanders changed the culture as the head coach at Jackson State, and changed the cache of HBCU football as well. Now multiple reports have him making a big move to the University of Colorado, triggering speculation about just how high "Coach Prime'' might rise. "Deion is very...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA
The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys New OBJ Problem: OBJ Will Fly - But Not Run?
FRISCO - Up until recently, the Dallas Cowboys were not sure what Odell Beckham Jr. envisioned in regard to what exactly he will do once he lands at The Star in Frisco. The good news: He will actually land, as The OBJ World Tour now features a private jet. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday’s Report
The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Blue Jays 2022 BBWAA Awards: Ethan & Mitch’s Picks
The Toronto Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) released its year-end Blue Jays awards Thursday. In a fractured vote, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. narrowly won the 'Position Player of the Year' award. Starting pitcher Alek Manoah unanimously won the 'Pitcher of the Year' hardware, and Ross Stripling won the 'Most Improved Player' award.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders to Coach Colorado Buffaloes
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brown and Louisiana host New Orleans
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jordan Brown scored 27 points in Louisiana's 104-70 victory over the Loyola-New Orleans Wolf Pack. The Privateers are 2-2 on their home court. New Orleans has a 1-4 record against opponents over...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
Comments / 0