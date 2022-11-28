ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Comments / 2

Related
tpr.org

Boerne prepares to throw a huge party to celebrate the city's German roots

Local options to see holiday themed parades aren't limited to just San Antonio. Just a short drive up I-10, Boerne's nighttime parade has rebounded from a cancellation in 2020 because of the pandemic. It’s this Saturday night, and it’s called the Weinachts Parade. Weinachts is the German word for Christmas....
BOERNE, TX
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Commercial pet sales regulation added to New Braunfels animal ordinance

Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza now open in New Braunfels

The restaurant is B.Y.O.B. while waiting on a liquor license. (Courtesy NB's Wicked Bah Pizza) NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza, located at 111 S. Union Ave., Ste. 123, New Braunfels, opened Nov. 19 featuring Massachusetts south shore-style pizzas and signature Buffalo chicken egg rolls. The restaurant is open for dinner and will eventually offer beer and wine. Patrons are welcome to bring their own beer or wine. 830-214-0079. www.nbwicked.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar

(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
SEGUIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022

This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
WIMBERLEY, TX
KSAT 12

Silver Alert discontinued for 88-year-old man reported missing in Bulverde

BULVERDE, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man reported missing in Bulverde has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that James Straughn has been found. No other information was provided. --- (Original Story) A search is underway in Bulverde for a missing 88-year-old...
BULVERDE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy