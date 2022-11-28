Read full article on original website
Two local cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
tpr.org
Boerne prepares to throw a huge party to celebrate the city's German roots
Local options to see holiday themed parades aren't limited to just San Antonio. Just a short drive up I-10, Boerne's nighttime parade has rebounded from a cancellation in 2020 because of the pandemic. It’s this Saturday night, and it’s called the Weinachts Parade. Weinachts is the German word for Christmas....
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
KSAT 12
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
Commercial pet sales regulation added to New Braunfels animal ordinance
Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.
Jersey Mike's Subs plans new $200K Kerrville restaurant in 2023
It will be the company's first location in this Hill Country town.
Local man illegally enters home
Local man illegally enters home News Staff Wed, 11/30/2022 - 15:38 Image Body The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Nov. 23...
Kerrville's Gibson Discount Store is full of 'weird and quirky' nostalgia
Before Walmart took over, Gibson's Discount Center was the spot to shop.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza now open in New Braunfels
The restaurant is B.Y.O.B. while waiting on a liquor license. (Courtesy NB's Wicked Bah Pizza) NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza, located at 111 S. Union Ave., Ste. 123, New Braunfels, opened Nov. 19 featuring Massachusetts south shore-style pizzas and signature Buffalo chicken egg rolls. The restaurant is open for dinner and will eventually offer beer and wine. Patrons are welcome to bring their own beer or wine. 830-214-0079. www.nbwicked.com.
Larkspur at Creekside offers active programs for New Braunfels residents ages 55+
Retiring and moving to the Hill Country home is now a possibility.
seguintoday.com
NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar
(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
wimberleyview.com
Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022
This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen arrested after driving through New Braunfels plaza, crashing into building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old from San Antonio was arrested after he allegedly drove through Main Plaza in New Braunfels and then crashed into a building and ran off, according to police. New Braunfels police said the teen driver, identified as Brennon Smith, was traveling on West San Antonio...
Texas ISD where students made monkey noises at Black players had to address racism before
A central Texas school district where students were heard shouting monkey noises at black basketball players addressed different racial discrimination allegations on its campus months earlier, according to school board records.
San Angelo LIVE!
Disturbing Suspected Child Molester Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age out of Concho County. Benjamin Celedon Lira, 35, was arrested by the...
KSAT 12
Silver Alert discontinued for 88-year-old man reported missing in Bulverde
BULVERDE, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man reported missing in Bulverde has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that James Straughn has been found. No other information was provided. --- (Original Story) A search is underway in Bulverde for a missing 88-year-old...
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
