Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Jets at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New York Jets is ready. The Vikings can hit a 10-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on eight occasions — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 3-8 (.272) all-time versus New York.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Why the Vikings Must Beat the Jets

Aside from the typical negative connotation of losing to “the Jets,” the Minnesota Vikings must take care of business in Week 13 for two other reasons. The Vikings are 9-2 through 12 weeks, gripping the No.2 seed in the NFC’s playoff picture, while the Jets hold a 7-4 record, needing to stave off the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth- or seventh-seed in the AFC tournament.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

How Would Mike Zimmer Help this Vikings Defense?

Vikings fans have been participating in a lot of hand-wringing in recent discussions of the defense. The pass rush has been blah and coverage inconsistent. Furthermore, the run defense has too often been non-existent. It’s these struggles that have me wondering: how would Mike Zimmer help this Vikings defense?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Done for the Year

Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

ESPN Identifies Vikings Biggest Weakness

Lassoed in a batch of contending teams down the stretch, ESPN has identified what it believes is the Minnesota Vikings biggest weakness. Unsurprisingly, because the Vikings recent lore with the offensive trenches is so downtrodden, the target is an offensive lineman. And his name is Ed Ingram. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

It Seems Irv Smith May Have Fumbled the Bag

For years, we were supposed to see the Irv Smith Jr. breakout, and unfortunately, it’s not coming in 2022 either. With the season over again for the former 2nd round pick, T.J. Hockenson has been acquired, and now he’s eating his lunch. Coming up to the trade deadline,...
VikingsTerritory

Guess Who’s Back, Back Again — at Practice.

Maybe The Real Slim Shady could stand up, but Marshall Mathers doesn’t play for the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, Christian Darrisaw was back at practice, and soon Kirk Cousins could have his future All-Pro back to protect his blindside. Having suffered concussions in consecutive weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have understandably...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

20 Brief & Essential Facts: Vikings-Jets

Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the New York Jets, who are three-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 13. The game is on December 4th, 2022, at noon pm CST at U.S. Bank Stadium. These...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Can Get Revenge Sunday

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings host the New York Jets in an attempt to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2019. Head coach Kevin O’Connell might take this one personally, and if there’s reason for him to, you may have seen it on hard knocks. Drafted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

OfficeGate, Justin Jefferson, and the Former Coach

ESPN published an article this week about Justin Jefferson’s rise to power, and the generalized takeaway pertained to Mike Zimmer’s office. Broadly, the piece describes Jefferson’s ascent in the NFL, personality, and prominence within the Vikings organization, a fascinating piece of journalism from Tim Keown. But check...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have Seen Murderer’s Row on Defense

Some have chided the 2022 Minnesota Vikings for “not blowing the doors off” any opponents this season. The criticism is accurate, aside from a Week 1 triumph over the Green Bay Packers, 23-7. But, as of late, there’s a rather sound reason why the Vikings haven’t crushed anyone — there amidst a murderer’s row gauntlet of NFL defenses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Is Airing It Out

When the Minnesota Vikings decided to move on from Mike Zimmer, the hope was that they would replace him with a more progressive head coach that was offensive-minded. Rather than being predictable on the ground, Kirk Cousins needed to be given the liberty to use his superstar wide receiver. It took a while for Kevin O’Connell, but we might finally see it come to fruition.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
