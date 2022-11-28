Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
actionnews5.com
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
mocoshow.com
Man Arrested and Charged with Series of Pickpocket Thefts; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services and Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 71-year-old Arthur Earnest Kelly, of Washington, D.C., with a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 at several locations in Montgomery County. The...
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Birdie’s Convenience Store
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 9:21 pm, the suspect entered the Birdie’s convenience store in Mechanicsville and asked for a carton of menthol cigarettes.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker
Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
Bay Net
Threat Of Mass Violence At Milton Somers Middle School Investigated
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 1 during the lunch hour, a student at Milton Somers Middle School made statements in the presence of several other students of bringing a gun to school and causing harm to others. One of the students that overheard the comments reported it to...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
WJLA
Fairfax County police warn of ruse after victim robbed, scammed with fake gold
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are warning the public and calling for any victims of a fake gold scam to come forward. A Fairfax County resident was robbed and scammed with fake gold on Oct. 29, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). Police said...
Man dead after shooting in apartment complex parking lot in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died at the hospital after someone shot him outside some apartments in the Silver Spring area early Friday morning. The Montgomery County Police Department said officers were in the parking lot of Summit Hills Apartments, located in the 8500 block of 16th St., after they received […]
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
alxnow.com
Maryland man arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting woman in Landmark area
A 31-year-old Maryland man is being held without bond for allegedly robbing a 28-year-old woman in the Landmark area on Saturday night (Nov. 26). Police said that the incident was domestic, and that it occurred at around 9:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Dow Avenue. A personal item was...
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
WTOP
‘He is Fairfax County’s most wanted’ — reward increased for suspect in fatal shooting
Fairfax County, Virginia, police are still searching for the suspect in an October shooting that killed a 31-year-old Maryland man. And on Wednesday, they announced the reward for his arrest has jumped from $1,000 to $11,000. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon is wanted in the shooting death of Brandon...
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
DC man charged in West Virginia after allegedly holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
Seven people forced out after house fire in Stafford County
A structure fire just east of Fredericksburg resulted in seven people being forced from their residence Friday afternoon.
