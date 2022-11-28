BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO