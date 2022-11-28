ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

actionnews5.com

Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker

Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
BALTIMORE, MD

