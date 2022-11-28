Read full article on original website
Country Financial Light Parade celebrates 25 years
SAFFORD — The Safford Downtown Association is ready to celebrate the Country Financial Light Parade’s silver anniversary. The 25th Light Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, on Safford’s Main Street. There will be a full slate of activity before the parade, with Santa meeting with boys...
2 toy drives to help area children this Saturday
SAFFORD — The Gila Valley has the chance to participate in two toy drives this weekend. LifeLine Ambulance will hold a Toys for Tots Fill the Ambulance toy drive outside Walmart on Saturday. “A few years ago, I went to put a gift in the Toys for Tots box...
Giving Machines coming to the Gila Valley starting Dec. 3
SAFFORD — “Picture yourself, for a moment, walking up to a vending machine and putting money into it. But instead of getting a treat for yourself, you’re actually donating to a charity,” said Brenda Christiansen. That concept becomes a reality Saturday, when the traveling Giving Machines...
Eastern Arizona College Repertory Theatre presents: Out of the Frying Pan
THATCHER, Ariz.—Eastern Arizona College’s Repertory Theatre Company will present Francis Swann’s “Out of the Frying Pan” in the SC-3 Theater, Dec. 8-10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5/person and tickets are available on EAC’s home page or at Eventbrite.com. The show is not recommended for young children.
Voice of the Valley: If Then Girls in STEM Program
Victoria Silva and Leslie Talley from the Safford Library discuss the If Then Girls in STEM Program.
William “Bill” Edward Griffin
William “Bill” Edward Griffin was born May 29, 1947, at the Birdno Birthing Home in Safford, Arizona. The sixth child of Robert Ernest Griffin and Lucile Jones Griffin, of Thatcher, Arizona. His brothers and sisters are Robert Ernest Griffin (Marjorie), Sherald Griffin (Joan), Sylvia Claridge (Wilford), Thomas Griffin, David Griffin (Vesta), Roberta Sue Melser (Charles), and John B. Griffin (Dalene). He attended Thatcher Public Schools from first grade through high school graduating in 1965. While attending Eastern Arizona College for four years, he enjoyed the music program. Bill graduated from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, with a degree in Business, Office and Distributive Education.
New scam targets Co-op customers
PIMA — A Gila Valley man said his concern for his wife and daughter was what led him to be the victim of a telephone scam. The man said he received a call from a woman who identified herself as “Ashley” from Graham County Electric Co-op, claiming the victim was nearly $400 in arrears on his electric bill and power was about to be disconnected.
Traffic delays expected during water line construction
SAFFORD — Improvements to Safford water infrastructure could cause some delays for motorists. On Monday, Dec. 5, crews will be installing a new water line under the Highline Canal, on 20th Avenue between 18th Street and Golf Course Road. Flaggers will close the southbound lane, with the result being...
Gloria Olivia Lopez Armijo
Gloria Olivia Lopez Armijo, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022, in the presence of her family, in Sheldon, Arizona, from health complications. She was born June 5, 1938, in Clifton, Arizona, to Maria Lopez and Manuel Vozza. She married Macedonio “Macy” Armijo on February 2, 1957, in...
