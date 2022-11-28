Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Saturday’s Transactions: What They Mean for Sunday at Bears
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Micah Abernathy from their practice squad for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears. From the moves that were made to the moves that weren’t made, here’s what it all means. Elevated:...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Quentin Johnston vs Kansas State
TCU finds themselves in a familiar place at halftime, trailing Kansas state 14-10 at intermission. The Horned Frogs have seven come-from-behind wins this season, meaning they may have KSU right where they want them. If they are to save the perfect season, they will need more big plays from star...
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: FB Jakob Johnson
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, FB Jakob Johnson talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
Bengals Elevate One Player to Active Roster Ahead of Chiefs Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are elevating punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster for the final time this season. He will now have to be signed to the active roster for the remainder of the year if Cincinnati doesn't want to go back to Kevin Huber. The longest-tenured Bengal by games in team history will likely get released for Chrisman next week.
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: S Trevon Moehrig
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, S Trevon Moehrig talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
UFC on ESPN 42 discussion thread
UFC on ESPN 42 takes place Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC on ESPN 42 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.
Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA
The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
