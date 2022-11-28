ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KS

KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 17-year-old is in custody following a narcotics investigation into recent drug overdoses. On Friday December 2, Jackson Miller, 17, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections and charged with distribution of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, use of communication facility in committing a felony drug crime, and possession with intent to sell prescription drugs.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 Topeka burglary suspects in custody following foot chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two burglary suspects are in custody following a suspicious vehicle report in southwest Shawnee County. At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, Shawnee County Dispatch received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road. Multiple people fled the area on foot from a parked […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Centralia Lake

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a report of an apparent drowning accident at Centralia Lake that was reported on Friday, December 2. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said with the cooperation of the City of Centralia, the lake has been closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water until further notice. No further information was provided.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

North Topeka auto supply store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka auto supply store was held up at gunpoint Thursday night, authorities said. Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W. Topeka Blvd. after receiving a report of an armed robbery. Authorities said that...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. The Sabetha […]
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TFD crews put out garage fire in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire Saturday morning in North Topeka. According to the TFD, just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, a Topeka police sergeant was on patrol in the area when they found a detached garage at 325 NW Lyman Rd. with black smoke coming out of it. The sergeant reported the fire and TFD crews arrived to the scene shortly after.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
TOPEKA, KS
kfdi.com

Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka rings in holidays with 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka rang in the new year with the 27th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade. Hundreds gathered to kick off the holiday season with the annual parade. The route began at 5th St. and Kansas Ave. and headed southbound. Parade participants showed off their creativity while promoting their business, plus they handed out some candy to the children of Topeka while walking down the street.
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KSNT News

Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Update: Police shooting leaves one man dead in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead in Topeka following a police shooting on Dec. 1. The Topeka Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning which reported that during a traffic stop, a suspect displayed a gun, and “the officer feared for their life, fired the gun, striking the suspect.” According to Topeka Police Chief […]
TOPEKA, KS

