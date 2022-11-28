NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a report of an apparent drowning accident at Centralia Lake that was reported on Friday, December 2. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said with the cooperation of the City of Centralia, the lake has been closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water until further notice. No further information was provided.

