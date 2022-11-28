Read full article on original website
Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update
An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village Police
(Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Village Police Department reported a standoff near South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez
The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.
Westminster hoarder cited again for nuisance property
A Westminster man feared by his neighbors has been cited yet again for the hoarding conditions at his home.
Stolen car suspects on the run after shootout with Aurora police officers
Five Aurora police officers returned gunfire when they were shot at by suspects in response to a stolen car in the city on Wednesday night, according to Aurora Police Department. Unknown suspects were able to get away from police, and one juvenile suspects, whose involvement was unclear, was brought into custody. No officers were injured in the shooting, but during the response, one officer had some moderate injuries and was released from the hospital after treatment. According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were following a stolen Kia sedan with at least two suspects inside when the vehicle pulled into a...
Police: Suspects in GPS-tracked vehicle fire at unmarked unit
Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.
Handcuffed suspect fired 4 shots from back of police car before being shot by officer
A handcuffed suspect fired four shots from the backseat of an unmarked police car before another officer shot him, an arrest warrant said.
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Man resentenced to 96 years in prison after 1st conviction reversed
A man whose 144-year sentence was reversed after an appeal was resentenced to 96 years in prison, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.
‘Like they were about to be murdered’: Documents detail Boulder hostage situation
FOX31 obtained arrest documents Wednesday morning following a standoff and hostage situation earlier this week.
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
Case moves forward in Longmont drive-by shooting
The man accused of killing a boy and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in Longmont appeared in court on Monday. Yahis Solis, a 19-year-old Lafayette resident, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for a shooting the occurred Aug. 20 at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue in Longmont. Monday was Solis’ preliminary hearing.
KKTV
Reward offered by FBI following fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI has increased the reward offered for identifying the people responsible for a fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado. The crime was carried out on June 25 in Longmont at the center, located at 20 Mountain view Ln. “Investigators determined this fire was...
Police seek help finding man accused of attempted murder
The Longmont Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who is wanted for attempted second degree murder. The police are seeking the location of Danny Joseph Valdez, otherwise known as "D". Valdez is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and other charges that are connected to...
Greeley PD searching for 20-year-old woman wanted for deadly weekend shooting
Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a man over the weekend, the Greeley Police Department announced Tuesday.
The police officer shot in the neck by a handcuffed suspect at Denver jail on Monday has been released from the hospital.
Armed students trigger Prairie View High School lockdown
A lockdown was initiated at Prairie View High School Thursday afternoon after students with weapons were reported on the property.
Police: Handcuffed suspect shot officer while being removed from car at Denver jail
A suspect being removed from a police car at the downtown Denver jail Monday night shot an officer in the neck, the Denver Police Department said, before at least one other officer shot the suspect multiple times.
