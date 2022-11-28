ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Comments / 0

Related
northfortynews

Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez

The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532. 
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Stolen car suspects on the run after shootout with Aurora police officers

Five Aurora police officers returned gunfire when they were shot at by suspects in response to a stolen car in the city on Wednesday night, according to Aurora Police Department. Unknown suspects were able to get away from police, and one juvenile suspects, whose involvement was unclear, was brought into custody. No officers were injured in the shooting, but during the response, one officer had some moderate injuries and was released from the hospital after treatment. According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were following a stolen Kia sedan with at least two suspects inside when the vehicle pulled into a...
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Case moves forward in Longmont drive-by shooting

The man accused of killing a boy and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in Longmont appeared in court on Monday. Yahis Solis, a 19-year-old Lafayette resident, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for a shooting the occurred Aug. 20 at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue in Longmont. Monday was Solis’ preliminary hearing.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy