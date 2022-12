RANCHO CORDOVA — A man is under arrest for the brutal machete attack Monday night on a cyclist in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO