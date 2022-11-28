Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
City Council OKs Starbucks on South Street
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A proposal for a Starbucks on Route 7 was given the green light after reworking its curb cut to address traffic concerns. The City Council approved on Tuesday a special permit for the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. after being continued in October.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Firefighters Extinguish Zinky's Pub Stove Fire
DALTON, Mass. — Dalton firefighters quickly extinguished a stove fire Thursday morning at 5:18 at Zinky's Pub on Daly Avenue. The department was notified via automatic fire alarm notification and a call in by a citizen passing by while walking their dog. Fire Chief Jim Peltier said there was...
iBerkshires.com
Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Returns
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The community's beloved recreation of the Norman Rockwell painting "Home for Christmas" returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. "We're looking forward to having it back. We've had had two year hiatus because of COVID. So it's very exciting that we're going to have the tradition continuing considering it's our 33rd year," Stockbridge Chamber Executive Director Barbara J. Zanetti said.
iBerkshires.com
New Designs for Lanesborough Police/Ambulance Building Reviewed
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Police Station Committee reviewed a new design proposal for the combined police and ambulance facility, with hopes that residents can vote on the project at the special town meeting in January. Architect Brian Humes of Jackumsci & Humes created the new design to support police...
iBerkshires.com
Bump in COVID-19 Cases Seen at Two County Nursing Homes
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The operator of six nursing homes in Berkshire County said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases associated with two of those facilities is tied to incidents in the community at large. And all but four people found positive at a South County facility are fully recovered,...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Rural Lands Gets Rights on Oblong Road Property
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday decided to assign the town's right of first refusal on a 10-acre parcel in South Williamstown. The vote, which is contingent on ironing out an 11th-hour "wrinkle," closed a conversation that began in July over a parcel currently farmed by Sweet Brook Farm.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: ArtWalks, Open Studios, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including Art Walks, pictures with Santa, Holiday Fairs, and more. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Holiday Walk. Spring Street, Williamstown. There will be a bunch of events happening in Williamstown this weekend to get...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Lenox Planners Should Consider Residents in Cell-Tower Siting Bylaw
I have been attending meetings in regard to the new wireless zoning bylaw for the last 18 months. As a Lenox resident, the biggest concern is that the new bylaw is not protective of its residents. The new bylaw is industry-friendly and makes it difficult, if not impossible to push back on an application if you find one being proposed for next to, or on your home. The only recourse that was shared with us, if an application is approved, is private litigation.
iBerkshires.com
Multiple Fundraisers Started for Richmond Street Fire Victims
ADAMS, Mass. — A week after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed an apartment building on Richmond Street, multiple community fundraisers have, combined, raised more than $50,000 for the victims of the fire. While none of the occupants were injured, the fire caused significant damage to the attic, second floor...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Restaurant Has to Reapply for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados restaurant won't be able to serve alcohol until it gets a new license under its new ownership. Former owner Peter Oleskiewicz and new manager Chris Bonnivier had been scheduled to discuss the transition situation with the License Commission on Tuesday but Commissioner Rosemari Dickinson informed her colleagues that the restaurant's license had been turned in.
iBerkshires.com
UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery
It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
iBerkshires.com
Penny Social, Non-Profit Fair Returns at Williamstown's Holiday Walk
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After a two-year absence, one of Holiday Walk's signature attractions returns on Saturday. The Penny Social and Non-Profit Fair once again will fill Williams College's Lasell Gymnasium with holiday cheer, merriment and a chance to try your luck. "We are so happy we can resume having...
iBerkshires.com
Five Berkshire Communities Get Police Body-Camera Grants
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is one of five Berkshire communities receiving a total of $436,000 in funding for body-worn cameras through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The grant program awarded $2,494,752.40 in fiscal 2023 to a total of 32 municipal departments across Massachusetts to...
iBerkshires.com
Wreath Art Auction
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Wreath Art Auction is back in-person at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 2. Dozens of local artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have created original holiday wreaths, centerpieces and more. The preview party and sale begins at 5pm and the live auction will take place after the Park Square Holiday Tree Lighting at 6:30 pm.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Officials to Work Friday Game at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A crew of eight Berkshire County high school football officials will take the field on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium to officiate the Division 7 State Championship Game. Referee John Wellspeak will lead a crew that includes umpire Michael Lyon, line judge Marc Field, head linesman Mark...
iBerkshires.com
New Staff and Board at Nonprofit Center
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) has a new staff member and two new board members. Sarah Blexrud of South Egremont joins the NPC in the senior position of Director of Operations. Blexrud will oversee finance, membership, marketing, and administration, and assist with strategy and program development. She reports to founder and Executive Director Liana Toscanini. Blexrud previously served as Administrative Director at Berkshire Waldorf High School and Communications Specialist at Canyon Ranch.
iBerkshires.com
Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes with Ira Rosen
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:45 p.m., Jewish Literary Voices: A Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Series in Collaboration with The Jewish Book Council welcomes two-time Peabody Award-winning writer and producer Ira Rosen. His book "Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes," is a 60...
iBerkshires.com
Clark: Lecture On Ruskin's Watercolor Practice
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute's Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by historian Jeremy Melius (University of Oxford / Michael Ann Holly Fellow) that explores the aesthetic and ethical parameters of Victorian critic John Ruskin's watercolor practice. Free; no...
iBerkshires.com
Vote on Taconic High's Vocational Status Set for January
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A possible vote to begin Taconic High's transition to an all-vocational institution is in the near future. On Monday, district administrators revealed that they plan to put this on the School Committee's agenda in January. If the panel is in favor, Taconic will only accept Career Technical Education (CTE) students in the fall of 2023 and, by the fall of 2027, will be all vocational.
Comments / 0