Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Former WV Player of the Year in the Transfer Portal

Former 247Sports 3-star defensive back J.J. Roberts, a Gatorade State Player of the Year for West Virginia in 2019, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Roberts has spent the last three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The talented defensive back...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters

Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
BECKLEY, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball

West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships coming to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships will be held in West Virginia this year. The event is set to take place at the Aquatic Center of Mylan Park. Multiple Olympians and up-and-coming divers will be partaking in the events, some of which will likely be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Local teams get send-offs to State Title games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the best trip you can take as a high school football player--when you board the bus to your state championship game. The Ironton Tigers got a morning sendoff by students and fans and the community as they prepared to head to Canton Ohio. The undefeated Tigers will play fellow unbeaten South Range in the Division V title game Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.
CLENDENIN, WV
High School Football PRO

Charleston, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Herbert Hoover High School football team will have a game with Independence High School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Jack Douglas Lybarger

Jack Douglas Lybarger, age 73 of Coxs Mills, WV died peacefully surrounded by immediate family on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston, WV. Jack was born on September 6, 1949 in Canton, IL, the son of the late Elsworth Jackie Lybarger and Dorothy Eldridge Lybarger. He was the third of four children. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Margaret, his younger brother Randy Lybarger, and his grandson Jole Derik Lybarger.
COXS MILLS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in West Virginia found dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV

