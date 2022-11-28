Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Former WV Player of the Year in the Transfer Portal
Former 247Sports 3-star defensive back J.J. Roberts, a Gatorade State Player of the Year for West Virginia in 2019, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Roberts has spent the last three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The talented defensive back...
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
247Sports
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier East crushes Hedgesville; Princeton falls at South Charleston
FAIRLEA – Senior all-stater Cadence Stewart score 32 points to lead Greenbrier East past Hedgesville 60-22 Friday night. Sophomore Ryan White added 13 points and freshman Kennedy Stewart added nine points for the Spartans. Ameilia Fouch led the Eagles with six points and Laken Copenhaver added five. Greenbrier East...
WDTV
2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships coming to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships will be held in West Virginia this year. The event is set to take place at the Aquatic Center of Mylan Park. Multiple Olympians and up-and-coming divers will be partaking in the events, some of which will likely be...
WDTV
Four Tucker County athletes sign letters of intent for college sports in WV
HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Tucker County athletes signed their letters of intent to stay in West Virginia for college athletics. View the full story above for more about each athlete.
WSAZ
Local teams get send-offs to State Title games
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the best trip you can take as a high school football player--when you board the bus to your state championship game. The Ironton Tigers got a morning sendoff by students and fans and the community as they prepared to head to Canton Ohio. The undefeated Tigers will play fellow unbeaten South Range in the Division V title game Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Charleston, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WOWK
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
WDTV
Jack Douglas Lybarger
Jack Douglas Lybarger, age 73 of Coxs Mills, WV died peacefully surrounded by immediate family on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston, WV. Jack was born on September 6, 1949 in Canton, IL, the son of the late Elsworth Jackie Lybarger and Dorothy Eldridge Lybarger. He was the third of four children. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Margaret, his younger brother Randy Lybarger, and his grandson Jole Derik Lybarger.
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
Thomas sentenced to life in prison in West Virginia murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders in Charleston has been sentenced in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was sentenced to life without mercy for first-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Thomas took a plea deal in August on the first-degree murder charge […]
New business moving into former Pike Street Kroger location
The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
7News got some answers after a viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway The driver was coming from Ohio into West Virginia, crossing the Arch Moore Bridge in Moundsville. Officials told 7News that no one was injured after the vehicle went […]
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
State Police conducting sobriety check in Spencer, West Virginia
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will have a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Roane County, West Virginia. The checkpoint will be on U.S. Route 119 in front of HG Energy in Spencer. An alternate checkpoint is set along U.S. Route 33 in front […]
WBOY
What’s brewing at Big Timber: An inside look at one of West Virginia’s biggest breweries
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — When walking into Big Timber Brewing’s brewhouse, you will first notice the smell of freshly peeled oranges and the bready scent of fermenting beer. The next thing you’ll notice is the pallets of empty beer cans stacked nearly two stories high, each one holding more than 6,000 labeled cans ready for use.
